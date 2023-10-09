With nearly 70,000 Units Shipped, Pudu Robotics Leads Global Market as China's No.1 Service Robot Exporter

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the development, production, and sales of commercial service robots and China's No.1 ranking commercial service robot exporter, has shipped a cumulative number of nearly 70,000 units as of August 2023, according to the "China Service Robot Industry Research" (the "Report") published in October by EO Intelligence of EqualOcean. The global sales of Pudu Robotics mainly come from Japan, South Korea, the U.S., Germany, and etc. Covering more than 600 cities in 60 countries and regions, the brand has become one of the largest service robot manufacturers in the world.

EO Intelligence is the professional industry research and consulting service platform under EqualOcean with focuses on forward-looking technology research fields such as AI, big data, and mobile internet. The Report offers insight into the development trends of service robot industry, a sector that's on the rise with unlimited growth potential – the complementary capabilities of service robots and managing staff can effectively help companies optimize costs, while China's commercial service robot providers are laying out diverse scenarios with advantages in both technology and pricing.

Global Shipments of Major Chinese Service Robot Manufacturers from Report (PRNewswire)

The report points out that in the exploration of overseas markets, Chinese service robot manufacturers have begun to form different patterns from the perspective of global shipment volume. Manufacturers with a global shipment volume of less than 40,000 units are mostly in the startup stage. The companies are just beginning to take shape and are still unable to penetrate the entire industry chain. For manufacturers with a global shipment volume of 40,000 to 60,000 units, they are in the stage of rapid development. The company's supply chain system is beginning to take effect, and they have a rich product matrix, and the global market is also expanding rapidly. Manufacturers with a global shipment volume of more than 60,000 units are in the stage of leading the market. The companies possess industry-leading technology and have a complete system of research and development, production, sales, and services.

Leading the global industry with integrated advantages of R&D and customized solutions

Pudu Robotics has two main product lines of delivery robots and cleaning robots as the solid foundation, boasting a diverse portfolio that meets various needs. Its delivery robot BellaBot and cleaning robot PUDU CC1 have won recognition from global customers for excellent performance and user-friendly designs.

Successful products are built on technology and innovation. Pudu Robotics has invested heavily in R&D and independently developed four core components and tackled the full algorithm development for mobile robots, including PUDU OS, PUDU Open Platform, PUDU VSLAM+ and more.

Pudu Robotics offers comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of customers from different industries, it not only provides highly efficient service robot products, but also supports software and services that enable customers to achieve automated, intelligent operations. Its solutions are widely used in the industries of food and beverage, hospitality, healthcare, logistics and more.

"Going global is also about going local, we're not selling the standard products in the international market, but products, brand, and services that are closely related and inseparable from the local markets, accelerating service robot export has always been one of Pudu Robotics' key strategies, and by deeply cultivating the two main product lines of delivery and cleaning, we aim to fully satisfy the diversified needs of the market," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics.

The market size of commercial service robots has grown robustly in the past few years as a solution to the pain points of service industry. Looking ahead, Pudu Robotics will focus on customized services and scenario-based solutions to transform the business models, driven by technological innovation that continually adapts and expands application scope of service robots.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots with nearly 70,000 units shipped in over 60 countries worldwide. The company's robots are currently in use across a wide variety of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its mission is to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram .

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pudu Robotics