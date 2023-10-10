Kroger's Halloween Store is the One-Stop Shop for a Frighteningly Fresh Holiday

Scary-good deals on candy, cosmetics and more

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared Halloween deals and scary season inspiration sure to haunt customers all month long. From variety candy bags to pumpkins and wicked cosmetics, Kroger is the one-stop shop for all the Halloween essentials.

"Halloween should be scary, but the prep doesn't have to be," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "Whether you're stocking up for trick-or-treaters, planning a party or a monster movie night at home, Kroger has all the ghostly goods with prices that won't make your pocketbook scream."

No conjuring necessary for these spellbinding snacks and easy meals to leave more time for trick-or-treating and celebrating:

Easy Halloween solutions and scary good deals at Kroger:

For customers looking for even more Halloween inspiration, checkout these chilling cocktail and mocktail recipes, a step-by-step guide to making boo-cuterie boards, better-for-you Halloween snack ideas and more party ideas from Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane.

Customers can shop their scary favorites and more at Kroger's Halloween one-stop shop, in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

