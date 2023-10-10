Pudu Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with SoftBank Robotics

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robotics, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SoftBank Robotics. This collaboration aims to elevate the commercial service robotics industry, combining SoftBank Robotic's expertise in the Japanese market with Pudu's product and technology advantages in delivery robot and cleaning robot.

As a Chinese Start-up, Pudu Robotics is proactively expanding its global presence while maintaining a stronghold in the Chinese market. Known for its popular cat-shaped robot "BellaBot" in Japan, PUDU has captured a significant market share for catering service robots in Japan. Its rich product line empowers businesses across various sectors to harness the full potential of robotic solutions to elevate service quality, customer experience, and cost-efficiency for business operators.

"We are honored to hold hands with SoftBank Robotics. This collaboration is a recognition of the unique value that Pudu brings to the table," said Felix Zhang, CEO of Pudu Robotics." We'll continue to deliver reliable products and outstanding services with our strong full-stack capabilities to all our partners and customers, as we have consistently done."

"We are excited about our partnership with PUDU Robotics as it allows us to enhance our offering in the field of commercial service robots in Japan. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced robotic technologies, while also helping businesses address workforce challenges and improve overall efficiency." Fumihide Tomizawa, President & CEO of SoftBank Robotics Group.

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots with nearly 70,000 units shipped in over 60 countries worldwide. The company's robots are currently in use across a wide variety of industries including restaurants, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and manufacturing. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, its mission is to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram .

SoftBank Robotics Group, a leader in robot solutions, has been contributing to the technology's development since we launched Pepper, our first robot capable of recognizing human emotions, in 2014. There followed an AI autonomous cleaning robot in 2018, a multi-tray delivery robot in 2021, and automated logistics solutions consulting in 2022. We have offices at 12 locations around the world and our robots are used in more than 70 countries worldwide. Our vast, expanding trove of worldwide robot real-world data. The marvelous technology of our partners worldwide. As a robot integrator, these are the unmatched resources we are leveraging to meet every conceivable need of the developers who want robots to succeed and of the users who are eager to adopt them.

