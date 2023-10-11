Otis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Advisory

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Otis Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Anurag Maheshwari will discuss the company's third quarter results and 2023 outlook.

We encourage you to join through our webcast link. A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording will be available on the website later in the day. If you are unable to join via the webcast, please contact Otis investor relations (investorrelations@otis.com) for alternative dial-in information. Additional investor updates are also available on www.otis.com from time to time.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Katy Padgett Michael Rednor +1-860-674-3047 +1-860-676-6011 kathleen.padgett@otis.com investorrelations@otis.com





