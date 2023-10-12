EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VISIT FLORIDA and Emergent Media announce the next chapter in the "Florida's Table" journey with the debut of a fifth season of the custom original video series. "Florida's Table" promotes the state's dynamic culinary scene by showcasing a diverse handful of restaurants, and each episode features a local chef or restaurateur who is a reflection of the place they live and work. These individuals are well-versed in their particular culinary tradition, and their cultural origins are represented in the flavors they serve up.

Emergent Media and VISIT FLORIDA’s On-Going Culinary Series Sets Travelers’ Sights on the State’s Southwest Coast. Pictured is Chef Vincenzo Betulia of Osteria Tulia in Naples, FL who pulls inspiration from his Sicilian roots to create an elevated Italian experience right here in Southwest Florida. (PRNewswire)

Emergent Media and VISIT FLORIDA's On-Going Culinary Series Sets Travelers' Sights across the Florida sunshine state.

The 5th season of "Florida's Table" traces a route through an array of Southwest Florida's culinary treasures. This edition of Emergent Media's custom content series for VISIT FLORIDA showcases a diverse sampling of the region's culinary finds. Preceding seasons of "Florida's Table" cover the Southeast, Panhandle/Northwest, Northeast, and The Keys regions of the state. As they have throughout the series, the featured chefs and restaurants exemplify the characteristics shared by Florida's world-class food destinations–chef-driven, fresh, local, and seasonal are all front and center here.

"Since the beginning, the goal of this series has been to help travelers discover yet another wonderful thing about Florida – the abundance of culinary offerings. Season after season and region by region, the storytelling and imagery have done a tremendously effective job of getting the word out and doing justice to the wonderful chefs and restaurants that continue to drive Florida's food scene forward."

—Dana Young, President and CEO, VISIT FLORIDA

The "Florida's Table" series is notable for its chef-focused storytelling, and the Southwest edition brings that approach to new heights, featuring: Chef Vincenzo Betulia of Osteria Tulia in Naples, Chef Chas Taitgen of Dixie FIsh Co. in Fort Myers Beach, Chef Marc Alton of Fins in Venice, Chefs George Sayeh and Andrew Duncan at Baba on Central in St. Petersburg, and Chef Jeannie Pierola of Edison Food + Drink Lab in Tampa.

The presentation of a "signature dish" punctuates each video, and this season's menu highlights Florida spiny lobster with housemade spaghetti, seafood shrimp boil, oysters rockefeller, half roasted chicken with zatar couscous, and Ramrod Key Spiny Lobster.

The social-first campaign runs mid-October through mid-November, 2023 and reaches the Paradise audience network via organic and paid distribution fueled by Paradise's Instagram channel, with supplemental content distribution across the Paradise web page and Emergent Media's YouTube channel.

About VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA is the Sunshine State's official tourism marketing corporation and travel planning resource for visitors across the globe. As Florida's No. 1 industry, tourism was responsible for welcoming over 137.6 million visitors in 2022, the highest number of visitors in the state's history. VISIT FLORIDA promotes tourism through sales, advertising, promotions,public relations and visitor services programs, and serves more than 13,000 travel industry partners throughout the state. To learn more about VISIT FLORIDA, follow @FloridaTourism on Facebook and Twitter, or go to visitflorida.org . For inspiration in the Sunshine State follow @VISITFLORIDA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.visitflorida.com . For media resources, visit www.visitfloridamedia.com .

About Emergent Media

Emergent is a modern digital media and content company. With an approach that is informed by data and insights, powered by tech and brought to life by our global community of creators, we are re-imagining how content and ideas can be most effectively shared in today's digital ecosystem. Across our network of social-first brands and original series, and with the campaigns we create in partnership with today's leading companies, Emergent connects a global community of Modern Explorers, sparking conversation and creating culture around the activities, spaces and places that define them. For more information, visit https://thisisemergent.com/ .

Media contact:

Jeff Honea

jeff@thisisemergent.com

Emergent Media and VISIT FLORIDA’s On-Going Culinary Series Sets Travelers’ Sights on the State’s Southwest Coast. Pictured is Edison Food + Drink Lab in Tampa, Florida where Chef Jeannie creates unique and inventive dishes with flavors that reflect the Florida landscape. (PRNewswire)

Emergent Media and VISIT FLORIDA’s On-Going Culinary Series Sets Travelers’ Sights on the State’s Southwest Coast. Pictured is Dixie FIsh Co. right on the Estero Bay in Fort Myers Beach, FL which offers stunning oceanfront views and a sweet and tasty seafood shrimp boil you just can’t find anywhere else. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergent Media