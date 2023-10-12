Health Monitor Network Earns Prestigious 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Health Monitor Network. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work – 28% higher than the average U.S. company.

Established in 1992, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Health Monitor Network stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ for the fourth time as we've created not just a workplace, but a thriving community and culture for all of our employees by leading with transparency, initiative and teamwork," said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network. "This recognition belongs to each member of our remarkable team who truly make it the best place to work. We want to celebrate and thank them for everything they have done to earn this incredible recognition. Our team is the #healthmonitordifference."

Health Monitor Network makes it a point to prioritize workplace culture. For example, 99% of employees said that when you join Health Monitor, you are made to feel welcome.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high-value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work® As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

