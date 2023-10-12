Integral Ad Science Partners with Instacart to Launch Transparency in Instacart Ads

IAS will now bring viewability and invalid traffic measurement to Instacart Ads, reaching more than 5,500 brands leveraging Instacart Ads

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, bringing a new level of transparency to Instacart Ads. IAS's viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement will be available on Instacart Ads, which partners with more than 5,500 brands.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to partner with IAS as a third-party measurement platform for Instacart Ads. Their powerful technology ensures that marketers invest their spend on real consumers that want to make a purchase," said Tim Castelli, Vice President of Global Advertising Sales at Instacart." Instacart Ads is a critical part of our business, with thousands of category-leading and emerging CPG brands using our platform and technology to meet consumers at the point of purchase."

Instacart's robust advertising products and solutions bring together the best of online advertising to help CPG brands of all sizes move products off shelves by providing advertisers with premium digital real estate to reach engaged customers. Instacart partners with more than 1,400 retail banners and is available to over 95% of households in North America.

"We're honored that Instacart selected IAS to be a measurement partner and today's announcement further reinforces IAS's leadership in the retail media network space," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, Integral Ad Science. "Instacart Ads has quickly established itself as one of the most effective retail media networks in North America. Advertisers recognize the power of the Instacart Ads platform and the impact it has on sales and they are looking to add third-party measurement for even greater transparency."

IAS has emerged as the leader in third-party verification on retail media networks, working with nine of the ten largest RMNs. When fully implemented, IAS's viewability and IVT measurement will provide Instacart advertisers with increased transparency and confidence that their ads are being seen by real people and help drive superior results for Instacart customers' media campaigns. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Integral Ad Science Partners with Instacart to Launch Transparency in Instacart Ads (PRNewswire)

