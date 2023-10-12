13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

NATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR RARE DISORDERS HOSTS 2023 BREAKTHROUGH SUMMIT

Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

More than 800 Advocates, Pharmaceutical Companies, Regulators, Scientific & Medical Leaders Convene to Discuss Pressing Issues Facing 30 Million Americans with a Rare Disease

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) logo. (PRNewsFoto/National Organization for...
National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) logo. (PRNewsFoto/National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD))(PRNewswire)

WHAT: 

Join the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Oct. 15-17, 2023 in Washington for the
Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit. This event brings together rare
disease advocates, experts, and stakeholders in the United States and around the world to
tackle the most pressing issues facing America's rare disease community.




The two-day event will focus on critical topics faced in diagnosing and finding treatments for
more than 7,000 rare diseases that impact 1 in 10 Americans. Topics range from; the impact of
the Inflation Reduction Act, the new frontier of gene editing, harnessing the power of AI,
equitable access to care, mental health needs and more.



WHO:

-Peter Saltonstall, President and Chief Executive Officer, NORD


-Robert Califf, MD, Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration




Special CEO Perspectives Panel: Outlook for Rare Diseases and Orphan Products


-R. Duane Clark, General Manager, U.S. Rare Diseases, Sanofi


-Eric Dube, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Travere


-Myrtle Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sumitomo Pharma America


-Brigette Roberts, M.D., OrphAI Therapeutics


-Stephen Uden, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rallybio



WHEN/WHERE:

Oct. 16-17, 2023, Marriot Marquis, Washington


Livestream is available upon request



WHY:

Rare disease is a public health challenge. From small towns to large cities, more than 30 million
Americans have a rare disease. Half are children, of which one in three will die before their fifth
birthday. Diagnosis can take five years or more and overall medical costs are three to five times
higher than non-rare diseases. Patients with rare disease incur nearly half of all healthcare costs
 in the U.S. (Sources: https://ncats.nih.gov/files/NCATS_RareDiseasesFactSheet.pdf
https://genomemedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13073-022-01026-w).

National Organization for Rare Disorders Hosts 2023 Breakthrough Summit To Discuss Most...
National Organization for Rare Disorders Hosts 2023 Breakthrough Summit To Discuss Most Pressing Issues Facing 30 Million Americans with a Rare Disease. More Than 800 Advocates, Pharmaceutical Companies, Regulators, Scientific & Medical Leaders Convene To Improve Rare Disease Patient Care and Accelerate Drug Development for More than 7,000 Known Rare Diseases - - Of Which 95% Are Without an FDA-Approved Treatment.(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-organization-for-rare-disorders-hosts-2023-breakthrough-summit-301954978.html

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.