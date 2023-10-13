Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Melbourne, Florida

New location celebrates grand opening and offers improved convenience for Florida Space Coast patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced the relocation of a medical cannabis dispensary in Melbourne, Florida.

The dispensary located at 1921 Alma Drive in Melbourne will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays. (PRNewswire)

The new location at 1921 Alma Drive, less than one mile from Interstate 95, offers greater convenience to patients in southern Brevard County. Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration at the new location beginning at 9 a.m., Friday, October 20, with partner giveaways, music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are committed to finding the most convenient locations to best serve our Florida patients," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "This relocation improves our ability to offer our broad assortment of products and first-class customer service to the Melbourne community."

The new Melbourne location will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays. Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, Trulieve's portfolio of popular in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Customers also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.