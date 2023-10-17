Freddie Rappina joins Cetera Financial Specialists

Advisor moves with team from MML Investors to Cetera's tax-oriented community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Freddie Rappina,** ChFC®, AIF®, CCFS®, and his two team members at Opta Financial have joined Cetera Financial Specialists. Rappina and his firm were previously affiliated with MML Investors. He provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had nearly $40 million in assets under administration* as of May 31, 2023. Within the next year, with the support and capabilities of Cetera, the firm expects their AUA to increase significantly.

"We welcome Freddie and his team to Cetera Financial Specialists, where they join a network of professionals with a true family culture," said Ron Krueger, president of Cetera Financial Specialists. "I have no doubt that Opta Financial will find success in our environment of trust and high-touch support and I look forward to working with Freddie moving forward."

Opta Financial, founded by Rappina, helps clients examine their financial situation, set financial goals and implement plans toward achieving those goals. He holds Series 6, Series 7, Series 22, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. Rappina is a former law enforcement official, retired from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia. He also has experience coaching baseball at the high school and summer collegiate level – but these days prefers to coach his son's little league team.

Rappina is joined at Opta Financial by financial advisors Marie Canterbury**, CRPC®, and Mariah Peaster.** Canterbury is based out of Fairfax, Va., and has 29 years of experience working in various roles in the financial services industry. When she is not working, she's serving as a lacrosse mom for her son. Peaster is based in the Tampa Bay, Fla. area and combines her extensive financial advisement experience with a background in real estate. She has also made it an important part of her business to provide services to the deaf, having grown up alongside the deaf community in central Florida.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Financial Specialists (doing insurance business in CA as CFGFS Insurance Agency LLC, CA insurance license #0E28878), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers, LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

