The Groom Shop by Michael Andrews Hosted Grand Opening Event on October 12th in New York City

Images of The Groom Shop Event: LINK

Images of The Groom Shop: LINK

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 12th, The Groom Shop by Michael Andrews officially opened their doors to the public with a grand opening event. The affair's attendees included socialite and influencer Olivia Palermo, former New York Rep. Max Rose, celebrity stylist Venk Modur, and menswear influencers Zach Weiss and Brian Sacawa, who were dressed in The Groom Shop's signature evening jackets. The Groom Shop's Advisory Board Members, Eyal Tessler, Ryan Hill, Gabrielle Hurwitz, Veronica Joy Gurl, and Julie Sabatino, were also in attendance.

The event was supported by The Dalmore, which sponsored specially crafted cocktails, and David Beahm Experiences, which furnished the event's tropical floral arrangements. Marcia Selden Catering supplied delectable refreshments, which included themed tuxedo jacket cookies. The music of the night was courtesy of DJ Harkness Granger of Jarrell Entertainment, and guests were treated to color matching services by acclaimed makeup artist Jamie Melbourne from Apostle Men. Atelier Fern brought further dimension and volume to the space with a dramatic presentation of its new Bridal Week collection.

The Groom Shop is a new retail concept focused exclusively on men's wedding attire. Located at 111 West 20th Street, NY, NY 10011 (directly across the street from Kleinfeld Bridal), the store offers an experience uniquely tailored to the needs of grooms and groomsmen alike.

The Groom Shop is the ultimate destination for a groom, offering both readyto-wear and made-to-measure garments plus an extensive selection of accessories such as bowties, cummerbunds and velvet slippers. The ready-towear collection consists of classic black and midnight blue tuxedos available as separates in 40 sizes from 36 short to 50 long - a range designed to accommodate anyone who needs a tuxedo turned around quickly. Also on display are more than 50 signature looks that can be ordered made-tomeasure with delivery in under four weeks. These signature designs include luxury mohair tuxedos, brocade dinner jackets, liquid velvet smoking jackets, and more, all inspired by Michael Andrews' favorite pieces he's crafted during his nearly two decade long tailoring career.

"Men are very visual, so we took the guessing game out of the equation by creating the largest selection of formalwear designs on display in New York City," said Andrews. "We wanted to bring as many options under one roof as possible so no matter the type of affair, a groom can see something that inspires him. There are literally 100s of bridal boutiques in the City but nothing for the groom - until now."

Much like the clothing itself, the store's design draws inspiration from the golden age of Hollywood. The glamorous ambiance of the art deco era is captured throughout the space, from the ornate chandelier to the 12-foot bar outfitted in antiqued mirrored panels, fluted brass and natural green stone. The inaugural window display was designed in collaboration with legendary wedding designer David Beahm (https://www.davidbeahm.com).

For more information, visit The Groom Shop's website at https://www.thegroomshop.com/

Address: 111 WEST 20TH ST, NY, NY 10011 (between 6th and 7th Avenues)

Store Hours: Weds-Fri 11 AM–7 PM , Sat-Sun 10 AM–6 PM

Contact number: +1.646.678.3501

Contact email: nyc@thegroomshop.com

ABOUT MICHAEL ANDREWS BESPOKE

Michael Andrews Bespoke, is a New York-based custom clothier specializing in luxury menswear and womenswear for discerning clients who value craftsmanship, service, and expertise. Their commitment to excellence has inspired loyalty in the company's diverse clientele that includes Wall Street luminaries, Fortune 500 executives, world-class athletes, and award-winning actors and musicians.

Michael Andrews Bespoke Website: www.michaelandrews.com Michael Andrews Bespoke Instagram:

www.instagram.com/michaelandrewsbespoke

ABOUT MICHAEL ANDREWS

A self-proclaimed "recovering" corporate attorney, Michael donned a suit and tie to work every day for nearly a decade. Not finding off-the-rack suits cut to his liking, he began having his clothes custom made. After trying over a dozen tailors without finding exactly what he wanted, he figured there was an opportunity to create something better.

Since doing his homework had become second nature – Michael received his undergraduate degree in engineering from Georgia Tech, where he was a prestigious President's Scholar, and his JD/MBA from Northwestern Law School and the Kellogg School of Management – he began taking tailoring classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology to understand professional tailoring techniques firsthand.

Over the past two decades, Michael Andrews Bespoke has helped thousands of clients look their best, earning an international reputation as one of the world's premier custom tailoring houses.

PR INQUIRIES

Cabine Creative: Julia Flynn, julia@cabinecreative.com

Cabine Creative: Brooke Miller, brooke@cabinecreative.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Groom Shop