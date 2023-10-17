Syra Health Secures Two-Year Extension of Indiana's Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup Contract

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today a two-year contract extension, worth up to $636,000, with the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction and Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) to chair and manage the State of Indiana's Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup (SEOW).

Through the contract extension, Syra Health will continue to collect and analyze substance use and misuse data throughout Indiana. Syra Health then develops data-driven reports and recommendations to inform and improve Indiana's long-term substance misuse prevention policy.

"Our qualitative and quantitative research methodologies and data-driven approaches to the SEOW contract helped us to secure this extension and have enabled us to win similar epidemiological study contracts in other states," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health.

As part of this work, Syra Health's epidemiologists and public health experts identify emerging substance use trends in the state and promote behavioral and mental health improvements.

"Working together with 20 different state agencies and divisions, we have the unique opportunity to provide a holistic picture of the behavioral health needs for the State of Indiana," said Dr. Srikant Devaraj , Vice President of Health Analytics, Syra Health.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health aims to achieve its goal by becoming a valuable partner to government, payers, providers, life sciences organizations, and academic institutions. Syra Health offers products and services in digital health, behavioral and mental health, population health management, health education, and healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications and Marketing Director

Syra Health Corp.

463-345-5180

christined@syrahealth.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Syra Health