Anyplace Raises $10.27 Million in Series B Funding For Their Remote Work-Friendly Accommodations Short-Term Rentals

LAUNCH Fund leads the round, supporting Anyplace's mission to redefine the future of living and working

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyplace, a short-term rental company specializing in remote work-friendly accommodations complete with high-speed internet and efficient office setups, announces its $10.27 million Series B funding round. An $8.27 million was raised as equity, while a strategic $2 million in debt was secured from Silicon Valley Bank. Spearheaded by the LAUNCH Fund and its founder, Jason Calacanis, the investment underscores the growing demand for flexible, work-friendly housing solutions. Additionally, Michael Savino, President of the LAUNCH Fund, is a new addition to Anyplace's board. The funding initiative also garnered support from a roster of prominent investors, including CapitalX, Gaingels, Riverside Ventures, Potluck Ventures, MSIVC, FreakOut Shinsei Fund, Delight Ventures and several influential individual backers.

"Anyplace is the premier provider of specialized remote-friendly accommodations for today's digital nomad," says President of LAUNCH, Michael Savino "Their vision is aligned with the future of work and we are excited to support their next growth chapter."

The company's rapid growth can be credited to strategic partnerships with real estate giants such as Greystar, Avalon Bay and UDR. Altogether, this latest round brings Anyplace's total funding to $18 million. They have a distinguished presence currently in four major US cities: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego, with ambitious plans to expand further across the nation anticipated in Q4 2023.

"Since our inception, our goal has been to offer individuals the freedom to travel with confidence without compromising productivity," says CEO and Founder, Steve Satoru Naito. "This funding is not just a testament to our past achievements but a beacon for our future. With the unwavering support of our investors, partners and the Anyplace community, we are excited to continue to pioneer remote work-friendly accommodations in the post-pandemic world."

Short-term apartment rentals are available for bookings in San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego. Visit www.anyplace.com to learn more.

About Anyplace

Anyplace offers fully furnished apartments tailored for 30+ day stays, featuring high-speed internet and home office setups. They are currently located in San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Diego, with plans for national expansion in Q4 2023. For more information, please visit www.anyplace.com .

About Steve Satoru Naito

Steve Satoru Naito is the Co-founder and CEO of Anyplace and is dedicated to his dream of establishing a global product on par with giants like Airbnb. Steve holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Rikkyo University in Tokyo. He has also landed a coveted spot on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Japan where he credits much of his development to Silicon Valley's business culture. As a digital nomad himself, he encourages others to join the nomadic movement and see the world while maintaining their work productivity.

