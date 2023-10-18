F.N.B. Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Period-End Loans and Deposits Linked-Quarter Growth of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the third quarter of 2023 with net income available to common stockholders of $143.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. Comparatively, third quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders totaled $135.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, and second quarter of 2023 net income available to common stockholders totaled $140.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, third quarter of 2023 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was also $0.40. By comparison, the third quarter of 2022 was $0.39 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $2.1 million (pre-tax) in merger-related significant items. The second quarter of 2023 was $0.39 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $0.2 million (pre-tax) of merger-related significant items.

"We are pleased with F.N.B. Corporation's third quarter financial results, reporting $0.40 of earnings per diluted common share and an 18.2% return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP). In addition, we continued to outperform the industry with our quarterly loan and deposit growth of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively, while adhering to our conservative risk management standards," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our capital ratios remained at good levels as tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) finished the quarter at 7.54%, CET1 totaled 10.2%, and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.02 at September 30th, an increase of $1.00, or 12.5%, year over year. FNB's focus on internal capital generation provides support for our effort to grow loan and deposit share across our footprint. Given the strength of our performance, FNB is well-prepared to meet the needs of our consumer and business clients with a broad array of products and services, a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and a commitment to achieving success for all of our stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Period-end total loans and leases increased $3.4 billion , or 11.7%, which includes the UB Bancorp (Union) acquisition that closed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial loans and leases increased $2.0 billion , or 10.8%, and consumer loans increased $1.4 billion , or 13.3%. FNB's organic loan growth was driven by the continued success of our strategy to grow high-quality loans and deepen customer relationships across our diverse geographic footprint.

On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total loans and leases increased $796.4 million , or 2.5%, as commercial loans and leases increased $470.0 million and consumer loans increased $326.4 million with strong seasonal contributions from the Physicians First mortgage program. Average loans and leases increased $691.2 million , or 2.2%, linked quarter, with growth of $449.4 million in average consumer loans and $241.8 million in average commercial loans and leases.

On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total deposits increased $790.6 million , or 2.3%. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits was relatively stable and equaled 31% at September 30, 2023 , compared to 32% at June 30, 2023 . FNB ended the quarter with approximately 78% of total deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or collateralized.

Total average deposits grew $507.3 million , or 1.5%, led by increases in average time deposits, that offset the decline in other deposit categories as customers continue to migrate deposits into higher-yielding deposit products.

Net interest income increased $29.5 million , or 9.9%, to $326.6 million primarily due to the benefit of growth in earning assets, the impact from the higher interest rate environment, and deposit growth accompanied by prudent management of deposit betas.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.26% as a result of higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks reflecting the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by increased cost of funds. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest margin (non-GAAP) decreased 11 basis points, largely due to the increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and total borrowings offsetting the increases in yields on earnings assets.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 4 basis points to 0.36%. Total delinquency increased 4 basis points to 0.63%, compared to 0.59% at September 30, 2022 . Both measures continue to remain at historically low levels.

The provision for credit losses of $25.9 million supported loan growth and included $18.8 million in additional provision for the previously disclosed $31.9 million isolated commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status late in the second quarter of 2023 based upon initial indications of allegedfraud. Upon later findings uncovered during our ongoing investigation, including subsequent bankruptcy filings by our borrower and its primary supplier in the third quarter of 2023, the outstanding balance was fully charged-off.

The third quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $37.7 million , or 0.47% annualized of total average loans. Excluding the previously mentioned charge-off, net charge-offs would have been $5.8 million , or 0.07% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP).

The effective tax rate was 11.5% primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized as part of a solar project financing transaction originated by our commercial leasing business.

The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) remained at a good level of 51.7% compared to 49.4% for the year-ago quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated), compared to 9.7% at September 30, 2022 , and 10.1% at June 30, 2023 . Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $9.02 increased $1.00 , or 12.5%, compared to September 30, 2022 , and $0.23 , or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2023 . Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $1.06 as of September 30, 2023 , primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of available-for-sale (AFS) securities, compared to a reduction of $1.08 as of September 30, 2022 , and $0.99 as of June 30, 2023 .

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.

Quarterly Results Summary 3Q23

2Q23

3Q22 Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 143.3

$ 140.4

$ 135.5 Net income per diluted common share 0.40

0.39

0.38 Book value per common share (period-end) 16.13

15.92

15.11 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions) 190.1

197.6

184.5 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 143.3

$ 140.5

$ 137.2 Operating net income per diluted common share 0.40

0.39

0.39 Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions) 190.1

197.8

186.6 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 361,778

362,626

354,654 Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax merger-related expenses $ —

$ (0.2)

$ (2.1) After-tax impact of merger-related expenses —

(0.1)

(1.7) Total significant items pre-tax $ —

$ (0.2)

$ (2.1) Total significant items after-tax $ —

$ (0.1)

$ (1.7) Capital measures









Common equity tier 1 (2) 10.2 %

10.1 %

9.7 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end) (non-GAAP) 7.54

7.47

7.02 Tangible book value per common share (period-end) (non-GAAP) $ 9.02

$ 8.79

$ 8.02











(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings. (2) Estimated for 3Q23.

Third Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $326.6 million, an increase of $29.5 million, or 9.9%, compared to $297.1 million, as total average earning assets increased $2.8 billion, or 7.4%, including a $3.3 billion increase in average loans and leases from organic origination activity and acquired Union loans. Total average borrowings increased $2.0 billion partially due to maintaining additional liquidity on the balance sheet following the banking industry disruption earlier this year. In addition to the growth in average earning assets, net interest income benefited from the repricing impact of the higher interest rate environment on earning asset yields, which was partially offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing deposits given that customer preferences migrated toward time deposits.

The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.26%, as the yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 144 basis points to 5.11%, primarily due to higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks reflecting the higher interest rate environment. The total cost of funds increased 143 basis points to 1.93% with a 179 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.36%, as well as an increase of 106 basis points in long-term debt costs. Between September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the target Federal Funds interest rate by 225 basis points.

Average loans and leases totaled $31.7 billion, an increase of $3.3 billion, or 11.6%, including growth of $1.8 billion in commercial loans and leases and $1.5 billion in consumer loans. The increase in average commercial loans and leases included $955.7 million, or 8.8%, in commercial real estate growth and $718.6 million, or 10.8%, in commercial and industrial loan growth, driven primarily by organic growth in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and North Carolina markets. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.5 billion increase in residential mortgages largely reflecting adjustable-rate mortgages which we retained on the balance sheet and the continued success of the Physicians First mortgage program, as well as a $64.1 million increase in indirect auto loans.

Average deposits totaled $34.1 billion with growth in average time deposits of $2.7 billion more than offsetting the decline in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.0 billion, average interest-bearing demand deposits of $908.2 million, and average savings deposits of $309.9 million as customers continued to migrate balances into higher-yielding products. The increase in average deposits resulted from organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the Union acquisition. The funding mix has shifted compared to the year-ago quarter with non-interest-bearing deposits comprising 31% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 35%.

Non-interest income totaled $81.6 million, a slight decrease of $0.9 million, or 1.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Capital markets income totaled $7.1 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 26.3%, reflecting contributions from international banking offset by a decrease in swap fees, syndications and debt capital markets income as commercial customer transactions have slowed in this macroeconomic environment. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.2 million driven primarily by negative fair value marks on mortgage loans given the sharp increase in mortgage rates during the current quarter, which was partially offset by the loan sold volume increase of 56% compared to the year-ago quarter. Service charges decreased $1.2 million, or 3.3%, with strong treasury management services and interchange fees partially offsetting the impact of overdraft practice changes FNB implemented in the first quarter of 2023. Dividends on non-marketable securities increased $2.5 million, or 77.4%, reflecting higher Federal Home Loan Bank dividends due to additional borrowings. Wealth management revenues increased $1.8 million, or 11.4%, as securities commissions and fees and trust income increased 14.4% and 9.6%, respectively, through contributions across the geographic footprint and an increase in assets under management on a year-over-year basis.

Non-interest expense totaled $218.0 million, increasing $22.9 million, or 11.8%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense increased $25.0 million, or 13.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits increased $6.7 million, or 6.3%, primarily from production-related commissions and normal annual merit increases. Net occupancy and equipment increased $6.7 million, or 19.3%, largely from the acquired Union expense base, as well as technology-related investments. Outside services increased $1.8 million, or 9.4%, with higher volume-related technology and third-party costs, including the impact of the inflationary macroeconomic environment. FDIC insurance increased $3.0 million, or 58.3%, reflecting the previously announced FDIC assessment rate increase which was effective in the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 51.7%, compared to 49.4%.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 4 basis points to 0.36%. Total delinquency increased 4 basis points to 0.63%, compared to 0.59% at September 30, 2022. Both measures continue to remain at historically low levels.

The provision for credit losses was $25.9 million, compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, with the current quarter's level reflecting loan growth and $18.8 million for the previously disclosed $31.9 million commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status in the second quarter of 2023 and fully charged-off during the third quarter of 2023 due to allegedfraud. The third quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $37.7 million, or 0.47% annualized of total average loans, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.04% annualized, due to the previously mentioned charge-off. Excluding the impact of this charge-off, the third quarter of 2023 net charge-offs would have been $5.8 million, or 0.07% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP). The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $400.6 million, an increase of $15.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 9 basis points to 1.25%.

The effective tax rate was 11.5%, compared to 20.7% in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as part of a solar project financing transaction.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated) at September 30, 2023 and 9.7% at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.02 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.00, or 12.5%, from $8.02 at September 30, 2022. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $1.06, compared to a reduction of $1.08 at the end of the year-ago quarter, largely due to the unrealized losses on AFS securities resulting from the higher interest rate environment. The growth in tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was driven by strong retained earnings with a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $326.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 0.8%, from the prior quarter total of $329.2 million, primarily due to higher deposit costs and migration to time deposits, as well as higher total average borrowings, largely offset by growth in earning assets and higher earning asset yields. Total average earning assets increased $640.7 million, or 1.6%, to $40.2 billion. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 17 basis points to 5.11%, due to higher yields on loans and investment securities. The total cost of funds increased 29 basis points to 1.93%, as the total cost of borrowings increased 21 basis points to 4.49% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 39 basis points to 2.36%. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 11 basis points to 3.26%, moderating from the 19 basis point decline reported last quarter. The FOMC raised the target Federal Funds interest rate by 25 basis points during the third quarter of 2023.

Average loans and leases totaled $31.7 billion, an increase of $691.2 million, or 2.2%, as consumer loans increased $449.4 million, or 4.0%, and commercial loans and leases increased $241.8 million, or 1.2%. Average commercial loans and leases was led by growth of $107.9 million, or 1.5%, in commercial and industrial loans and $94.6 million, or 0.8%, in commercial real estate. The organic quarterly growth in commercial loans and leases was led by the Pittsburgh, Mid-Atlantic and North Carolina markets. Consumer loan growth includes average residential mortgages increasing $453.9 million, or 7.8%, driven by growth in adjustable-rate mortgages and the seasonally strong production from the Physicians First mortgage program.

Average deposits totaled $34.1 billion, increasing $368.6 million, or 1.1%, primarily due to seasonal municipal deposit inflows and organic deposit growth. Period-end total deposits increased $790.6 million, or 2.3%. Period-end time deposits increased $457.8 million, or 8.6% and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $712.7 million, or 5.2%, which were partially offset by non-interest-bearing deposits declining $209.8 million, or 1.9%, and savings balances declining $170.1 million, or 4.5%, resulting from the shift in customers' preferences to higher-yielding deposit products. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits was 31% at September 30, 2023, compared to 32%. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.9% at September 30, 2023, stable compared to 92.7%.

Non-interest income totaled $81.6 million, a $1.2 million, or 1.5%, increase from the prior quarter. Capital markets income increased $1.2 million, or 20.3%, led by international banking, with continued solid contributions from swap fees, syndications and debt capital markets income. Insurance commissions and fees decreased $0.9 million, or 15.8%, due to strong overall production in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.0 million, or 20.2%, due to negative fair value marks given the sharp increase in mortgage rates during the third quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $218.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 2.9%. Net occupancy and equipment increased $3.5 million, or 9.3%, largely due to the impact of technology investments and the inflationary macroeconomic environment. Marketing expenses increased $1.5 million, or 37.4%, due to the timing of digital marketing campaigns which helped drive deposit growth and acquire additional households. FDIC insurance increased $0.5 million, or 7.1%, from loan growth and balance sheet mix changes. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 51.7%, compared to 50.0%.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 10 basis points to 0.36% and delinquency totaled 0.63%, a 12 basis point decrease. Both measures continue to remain at historically low levels. The provision for credit losses was $25.9 million, compared to $18.5 million. The provision for credit losses supported loan growth and included $18.8 million for the previously disclosed $31.9 million commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status in the second quarter of 2023 and fully charged-off during the third quarter of 2023 due to allegedfraud. The third quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $37.7 million, or 0.47% annualized of total average loans, compared to $8.7 million, or 0.11% annualized. Excluding the previously mentioned charge-off, the third quarter of 2023 net charge-offs would have been $5.8 million, or 0.07% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP). The ACL was $400.6 million, a decrease of $12.1 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases totaling 1.25% at September 30, 2023 compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2023, reflecting strong loan growth and the previously mentioned charge-off activity.

The effective tax rate was 11.5%, compared to 20.5%, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as part of a solar project financing transaction.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated), an increase from 10.1% at June 30, 2023, benefiting from retained earnings growth in the quarter. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.02 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.23 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $1.06 reflecting increased unrealized losses on AFS securities caused by the higher interest rate environment, compared to a reduction of $0.99 at the end of the prior quarter.

September 30, 2023 Year-To-Date Results – Comparison to Prior Year-To-Date Period

Year-to-Date Results Summary 2023

2022 Reported results





Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 428.1

$ 293.6 Net income per diluted common share 1.18

0.83 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions) 583.9

412.6 Operating results (non-GAAP)





Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 429.9

$ 337.9 Operating net income per diluted common share 1.18

0.96 Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions) 586.1

449.5 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 363,105

352,786 Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)





Pre-tax merger-related expenses $ (2.2)

$ (32.8) After-tax impact of merger-related expenses (1.8)

(25.9) Pre-tax provision expense related to acquisition —

(19.1) After-tax impact of provision expense related to acquisition —

(15.1) Pre-tax branch consolidation costs —

(4.2) After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs —

(3.3) Total significant items pre-tax $ (2.2)

$ (56.1) Total significant items after-tax $ (1.8)

$ (44.3) (1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.

Net interest income totaled $992.5 million, increasing $207.6 million, or 26.4%, as the higher interest rate environment benefited earning asset yields given the asset sensitive positioning of the balance sheet and the higher yields on new loan originations. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 53 basis points to 3.39%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 172 basis points to 4.91%, reflecting higher yields on variable-rate loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks. The cost of funds increased 124 basis points to 1.59% as the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 162 basis points to 1.95% from the impact of the higher interest rate environment and increased deposit competition, and the cost of borrowings increased 185 basis points primarily from increased borrowings for additional liquidity during the banking industry disruption in 2023.

Average loans totaled $31.1 billion, an increase of $3.8 billion, or 13.8%, including growth of $2.0 billion in commercial loans and leases and $1.8 billion in consumer loans. Growth in total average commercial loans included growth of $978.3 million, or 9.2%, in commercial real estate and $904.5 million, or 14.2%, in commercial and industrial loans. The organic growth in 2023 is primarily attributable to growth across our diverse footprint, with the largest increases noted in the Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Charlotte markets. Growth in total average consumer loans was due to an increase in residential mortgage loans of $1.4 billion, indirect installment loans of $206.3 million, and direct home equity installment loans of $106.2 million. Average loan growth also benefited from the addition of the Union-acquired loans in December 2022.

Average deposits totaled $34.0 billion, increasing $595.7 million, or 1.8%. Driven by solid organic growth in customer relationships, as well as the Union acquisition, time deposits increased $2.0 billion, more than offsetting the decline of $775.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, $539.6 million in non-interest-bearing deposits and $93.9 million in savings deposits.

Non-interest income totaled $241.2 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.7%. Capital markets decreased $5.5 million, or 21.9%, as swap activity declined consistent with lower commercial loan production in the current macroeconomic environment, partially offset by an increase in debt capital markets and international banking. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $4.3 million, or 23.7%, as secondary market revenue declined from 2022 due to the sharp increase in interest rates and the gain on sale margins moderating to historical levels. Service charges decreased $0.7 million, or 0.7%, with strong treasury management services, interchange fees and higher customer activity largely offsetting the impact of overdraft practice changes that FNB implemented in the first quarter of 2023. Dividends on non-marketable securities increased $7.2 million, or 87.7%, reflecting higher FHLB dividends due to additional borrowings. Wealth management revenues increased $5.6 million, or 11.9%, as securities commissions and fees and trust income increased 20.0% and 7.1%, respectively, through contributions across the geographic footprint and an increase in assets under management. Other non-interest income declined $2.6 million, or 20.0%, as Small Business Administration (SBA) premium income declined from elevated levels, reflecting the higher interest rate environment, reduced market premiums and correspondingly lower sold loan volumes. Additionally, Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) funds income decreased, reflecting normal fluctuations based on the performance of the underlying portfolio companies.

Non-interest expense totaled $649.9 million, an increase of $34.6 million, or 5.6%, from 2022. Excluding significant items totaling $2.2 million in 2023 and $36.9 million in 2022, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $69.3 million, or 12.0%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $24.9 million, or 7.7%, related to annual merit increases, reduced salary deferrals given lower loan origination volumes and the addition of the acquired Union expense base. Net occupancy and equipment increased $13.6 million, or 12.9%, primarily from technology-related investments and the acquired Union expense base. Outside services increased $7.4 million, or 13.9%, with higher volume-related technology and third-party costs, as well the impact of the inflationary macroeconomic environment. FDIC insurance increased $8.0 million, or 53.1%, driven by the previously announced FDIC assessment rate increase which was effective in the first quarter of 2023 as well as loan growth and balance sheet mix changes. Amortization of intangibles increased $4.9 million, or 47.3%, related to the Union core deposit intangible. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 50.8% on a year-to-date basis, compared to 54.7%, reflecting the strong 8% operating leverage gained on a year-to-date basis from higher revenue and disciplined expense management.

The provision for credit losses was $58.5 million, compared to $35.6 million year-to-date in 2022. The provision for credit losses in 2022 included $19.1 million of initial provision for non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) loans associated with the Howard acquisition. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by loan growth, charge-off activity and included $31.9 million in provision for the previously disclosed commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status in the second quarter of 2023 and fully charged-off during the third quarter of 2023 due to allegedfraud. Net charge-offs totaled $59.6 million, or 0.26% of total average loans, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.02%, in 2022. Excluding the previously mentioned charge-off, net charge-offs would have been $27.7 million, or 0.12% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP), remaining at historically low levels. The ACL was $400.6 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $15.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 9 basis points to 1.25%, reflecting the strong loan growth and the previously mentioned charge-off activity.

The effective tax rate was 17.4% for 2023, compared to 20.5% in 2022, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as part of a solar project financing transaction.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, net loan charge-offs, excluding an isolated commercial loan charge-off due to allegedfraud (annualized) to total average loans and leases, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), operating pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes items such as merger expenses, initial provision for non-PCD loans acquired and branch consolidation costs are not organic to run our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. The merger expenses and branch consolidation costs principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the acquired entity or closed branch without any useful ongoing benefit to us. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for the 2023 and 2022 periods were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. We do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

FNB's forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties:

Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business, economic and political circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) supervision, regulation, enforcement and other actions by several governmental agencies, including the Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Financial Stability Oversight Council, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Department of Housing and Urban Development, state attorney generals and other governmental agencies, whose actions may affect, among other things, our consumer and mortgage lending and deposit practices, capital structure, investment practices, dividend policy, annual FDIC insurance premium assessment and growth, money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing of the U.S. economy in general and regional and local economies within our market area; (iv) inflation concerns; (v) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners; and (vi) the sociopolitical environment in the U.S.

Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.

Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, loans, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate, react quickly and continue to respond to technological changes and significant adverse industry and economic events can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.

Business and operating results can also be affected by difficult to predict uncertainties, such as widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, including post-pandemic return to normalcy, global events and geopolitical instability, including the Ukraine - Russia conflict and the emerging military conflict in Israel and Gaza , shortages of labor, supply chain disruptions and shipping delays, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyber-attacks, international hostilities or other extraordinary events which are beyond FNB's control and may significantly impact the U.S. or global economy and financial markets generally, or us or our counterparties, customers or third-party vendors specifically. Policies and priorities of the current U.S. presidential administration, including legislative and regulatory reforms, more aggressive approaches to supervisory or enforcement priorities with consumer and anti-discrimination lending laws by the federal banking regulatory agencies and the DOJ, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, regulatory obligations or restrictions, consumer protection, taxes, employee benefits, compensation practices, pension, bankruptcy and other industry aspects, and changes in accounting policies and principles. Ability to continue to attract, develop and retain key talent. Changes to regulations or accounting standards governing bank capital requirements, loan loss reserves and liquidity standards. Changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies and strategies of the FOMC. Unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or inquiries. These matters may result in monetary judgments or settlements, enforcement actions or other remedies, including fines, penalties, restitution or alterations in our business practices, including financial and other type of commitments, and in additional expenses and collateral costs, and may cause reputational harm to FNB. Results of the regulatory examination and supervision process, including our failure to satisfy requirements imposed by the federal bank regulatory agencies or other governmental agencies. Business and operating results are affected by our ability to effectively identify and manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of policies, processes, systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital and liquidity management techniques. The impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures and future business strategies related to the impact on the allowance for credit losses due to changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions as a result of applying the "current expected credit loss" accounting standard, or CECL. A failure or disruption in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber-attacks or campaigns. Increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding.



FNB cautions that the risks identified here are not exhaustive of the types of risks that may adversely impact FNB and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent 2023 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other 2023 filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-information/reports-and-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























(Unaudited)











% Variance

























3Q23

3Q23

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2Q23

3Q22

2023

2022

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 455,975

$ 428,361

$ 297,033

6.4

53.5

$ 1,278,329

$ 760,382

68.1 Securities:





























Taxable 37,373

35,481

30,899

5.3

21.0

108,567

82,072

32.3 Tax-exempt 7,178

7,227

6,584

(0.7)

9.0

21,549

19,880

8.4 Other 12,835

13,131

8,198

(2.3)

56.6

32,619

14,738

121.3 Total Interest Income 513,361

484,200

342,714

6.0

49.8

1,441,064

877,072

64.3 Interest Expense





























Deposits 139,008

111,798

31,135

24.3

346.5

334,898

53,910

521.2 Short-term borrowings 23,207

22,041

6,135

5.3

278.3

54,992

17,697

210.7 Long-term borrowings 24,565

21,117

8,319

16.3

195.3

58,695

20,574

185.3 Total Interest Expense 186,780

154,956

45,589

20.5

309.7

448,585

92,181

386.6 Net Interest Income 326,581

329,244

297,125

(0.8)

9.9

992,479

784,891

26.4 Provision for credit losses 25,934

18,516

11,188

40.1

131.8

58,511

35,569

64.5 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 300,647

310,728

285,937

(3.2)

5.1

933,968

749,322

24.6 Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 34,766

34,056

35,954

2.1

(3.3)

101,462

102,162

(0.7) Trust services 10,526

10,630

9,600

(1.0)

9.6

31,767

29,662

7.1 Insurance commissions and fees 5,047

5,996

5,790

(15.8)

(12.8)

18,830

19,747

(4.6) Securities commissions and fees 6,577

7,021

5,747

(6.3)

14.4

20,980

17,490

20.0 Capital markets income 7,077

5,884

9,605

20.3

(26.3)

19,754

25,279

(21.9) Mortgage banking operations 3,914

4,907

5,148

(20.2)

(24.0)

13,676

17,935

(23.7) Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 5,779

5,467

3,258

5.7

77.4

15,354

8,178

87.7 Bank owned life insurance 3,196

2,995

2,645

6.7

20.8

9,016

9,330

(3.4) Net securities gains (losses) (55)

(6)

—

—

—

(78)

48

(262.5) Other 4,724

3,359

4,717

40.6

0.1

10,488

13,109

(20.0) Total Non-Interest Income 81,551

80,309

82,464

1.5

(1.1)

241,249

242,940

(0.7) Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 113,351

113,946

106,620

(0.5)

6.3

347,544

322,679

7.7 Net occupancy 18,241

16,689

15,597

9.3

17.0

52,300

49,554

5.5 Equipment 23,332

21,345

19,242

9.3

21.3

66,749

55,934

19.3 Amortization of intangibles 5,040

5,044

3,547

(0.1)

42.1

15,203

10,323

47.3 Outside services 20,796

20,539

19,008

1.3

9.4

60,733

53,306

13.9 Marketing 5,419

3,943

3,196

37.4

69.6

13,063

11,080

17.9 FDIC insurance 8,266

7,717

5,221

7.1

58.3

23,102

15,090

53.1 Bank shares and franchise taxes 3,927

3,926

3,991

—

(1.6)

12,025

11,923

0.9 Merger-related —

163

2,105

—

—

2,215

32,761

(93.2) Other 19,626

18,643

16,530

5.3

18.7

56,936

52,607

8.2 Total Non-Interest Expense 217,998

211,955

195,057

2.9

11.8

649,870

615,257

5.6 Income Before Income Taxes 164,200

179,082

173,344

(8.3)

(5.3)

525,347

377,005

39.3 Income taxes 18,919

36,690

35,846

(48.4)

(47.2)

91,169

77,367

17.8 Net Income 145,281

142,392

137,498

2.0

5.7

434,178

299,638

44.9 Preferred stock dividends 2,010

2,010

2,010

—

—

6,030

6,030

— Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 143,271

$ 140,382

$ 135,488

2.1

5.7

$ 428,148

$ 293,608

45.8 Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

2.6

2.6

$ 1.19

$ 0.84

41.7 Diluted 0.40

0.39

0.38

2.6

5.3

1.18

0.83

42.2 Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

0.36

0.36

—

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)











% Variance













3Q23

3Q23

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2Q23

3Q22 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 409

$ 449

$ 458

(8.9)

(10.7) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,228

1,255

1,818

(2.2)

(32.5) Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,637

1,704

2,276

(3.9)

(28.1) Securities available for sale 3,145

3,177

3,392

(1.0)

(7.3) Securities held to maturity 3,922

3,988

3,820

(1.7)

2.7 Loans held for sale 110

94

149

17.0

(26.2) Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,151

31,354

28,780

2.5

11.7 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (401)

(413)

(385)

(2.9)

4.2 Net Loans and Leases 31,750

30,941

28,395

2.6

11.8 Premises and equipment, net 460

465

421

(1.1)

9.3 Goodwill 2,477

2,477

2,435

—

1.7 Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 74

79

52

(6.3)

42.3 Bank owned life insurance 660

657

629

0.5

4.9 Other assets 1,261

1,196

1,021

5.4

23.5 Total Assets $ 45,496

$ 44,778

$ 42,590

1.6

6.8 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 10,704

$ 10,914

$ 11,752

(1.9)

(8.9) Interest-bearing demand 14,530

13,818

15,251

5.2

(4.7) Savings 3,588

3,758

3,991

(4.5)

(10.1) Certificates and other time deposits 5,793

5,335

2,899

8.6

99.8 Total Deposits 34,615

33,825

33,893

2.3

2.1 Short-term borrowings 2,066

2,391

1,395

(13.6)

48.1 Long-term borrowings 1,968

1,981

1,059

(0.7)

85.8 Other liabilities 953

763

837

24.9

13.9 Total Liabilities 39,602

38,960

37,184

1.6

6.5 Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 107

107

107

—

— Common stock 4

4

4

—

— Additional paid-in capital 4,689

4,686

4,565

0.1

2.7 Retained earnings 1,664

1,564

1,275

6.4

30.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (382)

(355)

(378)

7.6

1.1 Treasury stock (188)

(188)

(167)

—

12.6 Total Stockholders' Equity 5,894

5,818

5,406

1.3

9.0 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 45,496

$ 44,778

$ 42,590

1.6

6.8

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Unaudited)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,223,226

$ 12,835

4.16 %

$ 1,234,026

$ 13,131

4.27 %

$ 1,570,094

$ 8,197

2.07 % Taxable investment securities (2)

6,046,294

37,140

2.46

6,084,971

35,244

2.32

6,245,951

30,662

1.96 Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,051,475

9,107

3.46

1,059,893

9,207

3.47

999,718

8,523

3.41 Loans held for sale

109,568

2,416

8.80

102,187

1,844

7.23

158,356

1,778

4.48 Loans and leases (1) (3)

31,739,561

454,780

5.69

31,048,352

428,043

5.53

28,431,137

296,470

4.14 Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

40,170,124

516,278

5.11

39,529,429

487,469

4.94

37,405,256

345,630

3.67 Cash and due from banks

445,341









427,287









435,258







Allowance for credit losses

(415,722)









(410,566)









(381,120)







Premises and equipment

461,598









459,966









411,306







Other assets

4,432,826









4,404,196









4,169,232







Total Assets

$ 45,094,167









$ 44,410,312









$ 42,039,932







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 13,997,552

75,840

2.15

$ 13,922,773

63,861

1.84

$ 14,905,755

24,044

0.64 Savings

3,676,239

9,875

1.07

3,843,785

9,117

0.95

3,986,090

2,366

0.24 Certificates and other time

5,698,129

53,293

3.71

5,003,024

38,820

3.11

2,966,630

4,725

0.63 Total interest-bearing deposits

23,371,920

139,008

2.36

22,769,582

111,798

1.97

21,858,475

31,135

0.57 Short-term borrowings

2,245,089

23,207

4.09

2,340,603

22,041

3.77

1,389,747

6,135

1.75 Long-term borrowings

1,974,017

24,565

4.94

1,703,667

21,117

4.97

851,432

8,319

3.88 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

27,591,026

186,780

2.69

26,813,852

154,956

2.32

24,099,654

45,589

0.75 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

10,772,923









11,006,705









11,779,069







Total Deposits and Borrowings

38,363,949





1.93

37,820,557





1.64

35,878,723





0.50 Other liabilities

850,382









756,569









654,260







Total Liabilities

39,214,331









38,577,126









36,532,983







Stockholders' Equity

5,879,836









5,833,186









5,506,949







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 45,094,167









$ 44,410,312









$ 42,039,932







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,579,098









$ 12,715,577









$ 13,305,602







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





329,498









332,513









300,041



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(2,917)









(3,269)









(2,916)



Net Interest Income





$ 326,581









$ 329,244









$ 297,125



Net Interest Spread









2.42 %









2.62 %









2.92 % Net Interest Margin (1)









3.26 %









3.37 %









3.19 %





(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2023

2022 (Unaudited)





Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,093,206

$ 32,619

3.99 %

$ 2,465,800

$ 14,737

0.80 % Taxable investment securities (2)

6,114,577

107,860

2.35

6,083,200

81,359

1.78 Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,055,505

27,473

3.47

1,008,438

25,779

3.41 Loans held for sale

109,282

5,854

7.15

208,718

6,234

3.99 Loans and leases (1) (3)

31,070,965

1,276,718

5.49

27,313,051

757,133

3.70 Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

39,443,535

1,450,524

4.91

37,079,207

885,242

3.19 Cash and due from banks

438,456









427,118







Allowance for credit losses

(410,701)









(372,163)







Premises and equipment

454,738









396,804







Other assets

4,388,894









4,155,280







Total Assets

$ 44,314,922









$ 41,686,246







Liabilities























Deposits:























Interest-bearing demand

$ 14,170,285

191,992

1.81

$ 14,946,096

37,915

0.34 Savings

3,846,225

26,832

0.93

3,940,100

3,106

0.11 Certificates and other time

4,966,835

116,074

3.12

2,961,870

12,889

0.58 Total interest-bearing deposits

22,983,345

334,898

1.95

21,848,066

53,910

0.33 Short-term borrowings

2,051,516

54,992

3.58

1,440,034

17,697

1.64 Long-term borrowings

1,589,842

58,695

4.94

758,373

20,574

3.63 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

26,624,703

448,585

2.25

24,046,473

92,181

0.51 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

11,061,043









11,600,639







Total Deposits and Borrowings

37,685,746





1.59

35,647,112





0.35 Other liabilities

813,745









574,336







Total Liabilities

38,499,491









36,221,448







Stockholders' Equity

5,815,431









5,464,798







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 44,314,922









$ 41,686,246







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,818,832









$ 13,032,734







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





1,001,939









793,061



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(9,460)









(8,170)



Net Interest Income





$ 992,479









$ 784,891



Net Interest Spread









2.66 %









2.68 % Net Interest Margin (1)









3.39 %









2.86 %





(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)



















































For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2023

2022 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 9.80 %

9.79 %

9.91 %

9.98 %

7.33 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 17.80

17.93

18.43

18.32

13.76 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 18.15

18.28

18.84

18.68

13.99 Return on average assets 1.28

1.29

1.30

1.31

0.96 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.39

1.40

1.41

1.43

1.05 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.26

3.37

3.19

3.39

2.86 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 5.11

4.94

3.67

4.91

3.19 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.36

1.97

0.57

1.95

0.33 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.69

2.32

0.75

2.25

0.51 Cost of funds 1.93

1.64

0.50

1.59

0.35 Efficiency ratio (1) 51.72

49.96

49.39

50.76

54.71 Effective tax rate 11.52

20.49

20.68

17.35

20.52 Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets (period end) 12.96

12.99

12.69







Common equity / assets (period end) 12.72

12.75

12.44







Common equity tier 1 (3) 10.2

10.1

9.7







Leverage ratio 8.77

8.68

8.43







Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.78

7.72

7.28







Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.54

7.47

7.02







Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares outstanding 361,778,425

362,626,182

354,654,479

363,104,936

352,786,125 Period end common shares outstanding 358,828,542

358,820,568

350,756,155







Book value per common share $ 16.13

$ 15.92

$ 15.11







Tangible book value per common share (1) 9.02

8.79

8.02







Dividend payout ratio (common) 30.34 %

30.88 %

31.43 %

30.50 %

43.55 %





(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) September 30, 2023 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Dollars in millions)





























(Unaudited)











































% Variance

























3Q23

3Q23













3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2Q23

3Q22











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate $ 11,962

$ 11,689

$ 10,841

2.3

10.3











Commercial and industrial 7,462

7,248

6,709

3.0

11.2











Commercial leases 562

618

503

(9.1)

11.7











Other 160

121

127

32.2

26.0











Commercial loans and leases 20,146

19,676

18,180

2.4

10.8











Direct installment 2,754

2,747

2,797

0.3

(1.5)











Residential mortgages 6,434

6,089

4,959

5.7

29.7











Indirect installment 1,519

1,539

1,529

(1.3)

(0.7)











Consumer LOC 1,298

1,303

1,315

(0.4)

(1.3)











Consumer loans 12,005

11,678

10,600

2.8

13.3











Total loans and leases $ 32,151

$ 31,354

$ 28,780

2.5

11.7











Note: Loans held for sale were $110, $94 and $149 at 3Q23, 2Q23, and 3Q22, respectively.

























% Variance











Average balances











3Q23

3Q23

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Loans and Leases: 3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2Q23

3Q22

2023

2022

Var. Commercial real estate $ 11,787

$ 11,693

$ 10,832

0.8

8.8

$ 11,660

$ 10,681

9.2 Commercial and industrial 7,355

7,247

6,636

1.5

10.8

7,272

6,367

14.2 Commercial leases 626

591

496

6.0

26.3

584

482

21.1 Other 146

142

131

2.7

11.2

140

132

6.1 Commercial loans and leases 19,914

19,672

18,095

1.2

10.1

19,655

17,663

11.3 Direct installment 2,741

2,742

2,791

—

(1.8)

2,749

2,642

4.0 Residential mortgages 6,259

5,805

4,771

7.8

31.2

5,832

4,388

32.9 Indirect installment 1,527

1,531

1,463

(0.3)

4.4

1,533

1,327

15.5 Consumer LOC 1,297

1,297

1,311

—

(1.0)

1,302

1,293

0.7 Consumer loans 11,825

11,376

10,336

4.0

14.4

11,416

9,650

18.3 Total loans and leases $ 31,740

$ 31,048

$ 28,431

2.2

11.6

$ 31,071

$ 27,313

13.8

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











3Q23

3Q23 Asset Quality Data 3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2Q23

3Q22 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 113

$ 143

$ 88

(21.0)

28.4 Other real estate owned (OREO) 3

5

6

(40.0)

(50.0) Non-performing assets $ 116

$ 148

$ 94

(21.6)

23.4 Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.35 %

0.45 %

0.30 %







Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.39

0.50

0.36







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 80

$ 83

$ 73

(3.6)

9.6 Loans 90+ days past due 9

8

9

12.5

— Non-accrual loans 113

143

88

(21.0)

28.4 Past due and non-accrual loans $ 202

$ 234

$ 170

(13.7)

18.8 Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.63 %

0.75 %

0.59 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Dollars in millions)











% Variance











(Unaudited)











3Q23

3Q23

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward 3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2Q23

3Q22

2023

2022

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases





























Balance at beginning of period $ 412.7

$ 403.4

$ 378.0

2.3

9.2

$ 401.7

$ 344.3

16.7 Provision for credit losses 25.6

18.0

10.1

42.0

154.2

58.5

35.3

65.8 Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (37.7)

(8.7)

(2.8)

333.3

1,271.9

(59.6)

(4.3)

1,300.6 Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans and leases at acquisition —

—

—









—

10.0



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 400.6

$ 412.7

$ 385.3

(2.9)

4.0

$ 400.6

$ 385.3

4.0 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments





























Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period $ 21.0

$ 20.5

$ 18.2

2.4

14.9

$ 21.4

$ 19.1

11.8 Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments 0.4

0.5

1.1

(25.7)

(67.6)

(0.1)

0.2

(134.5) Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 21.3

$ 21.0

$ 19.3

1.7

10.2

$ 21.3

$ 19.3

10.2 Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 421.9

$ 433.7

$ 404.6

(2.7)

4.3

$ 421.9

$ 404.6

4.3 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.25 %

1.32 %

1.34 %



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans 353.7

289.5

439.9



















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.47

0.11

0.04









0.26 %

0.02 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



























(Unaudited)





























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.















% Variance

























3Q23

3Q23

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2Q23

3Q22

2023

2022

Var. Operating net income available to common stockholders:





























(Dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common stockholders $ 143,271

$ 140,382

$ 135,488









$ 428,148

$ 293,608



Merger-related expense —

163

2,105









2,215

32,761



Tax benefit of merger-related expense —

(34)

(442)









(465)

(6,880)



Provision expense related to acquisitions —

—

—









—

19,127



Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisitions —

—

—









—

(4,017)



Branch consolidation costs —

—

—









—

4,178



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —

—

—









—

(877)



Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 143,271

$ 140,511

$ 137,151

2.0

4.5

$ 429,898

$ 337,900

27.2































Operating earnings per diluted common share:





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.38









$ 1.18

$ 0.83



Merger-related expense —

—

0.01









0.01

0.09



Tax benefit of merger-related expense —

—

—









—

(0.02)



Provision expense related to acquisitions —

—

—









—

0.05



Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisitions —

—

—









—

(0.01)



Branch consolidation costs —

—

—









—

0.01



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —

—

—









—

—



Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.40

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

2.6

2.6

$ 1.18

$ 0.96

22.9

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)































For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2023

2022 Return on average tangible equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 576,385

$ 571,131

$ 545,507

$ 580,495

$ 400,615 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 15,798

15,984

11,119

16,058

10,903 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 592,183

$ 587,115

$ 556,626

$ 596,553

$ 411,518



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,879,836

$ 5,833,186

$ 5,506,949

$ 5,815,431

$ 5,464,798 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,553,738)

(2,558,631)

(2,487,434)

(2,558,610)

(2,474,401) Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,326,098

$ 3,274,555

$ 3,019,515

$ 3,256,821

$ 2,990,397



















Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 17.80 %

17.93 %

18.43 %

18.32 %

13.76 % Return on average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 568,414

$ 563,073

$ 537,532

$ 572,432

$ 392,552 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 15,798

15,984

11,119

16,058

10,903 Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 584,212

$ 579,057

$ 548,651

$ 588,490

$ 403,455



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,879,836

$ 5,833,186

$ 5,506,949

$ 5,815,431

$ 5,464,798 Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,553,738)

(2,558,631)

(2,487,434)

(2,558,610)

(2,474,401) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,219,216

$ 3,167,673

$ 2,912,633

$ 3,149,939

$ 2,883,515



















Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.15 %

18.28 %

18.84 %

18.68 %

13.99 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.

















Operating return on average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 568,412

$ 563,588

$ 544,132

$ 574,772

$ 451,771 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 15,798

15,984

11,119

16,058

10,903 Tangible operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 584,210

$ 579,572

$ 555,251

$ 590,830

$ 462,674



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,879,836

$ 5,833,186

$ 5,506,949

$ 5,815,431

$ 5,464,798 Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,553,738)

(2,558,631)

(2,487,434)

(2,558,610)

(2,474,401) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,219,216

$ 3,167,673

$ 2,912,633

$ 3,149,939

$ 2,883,515



















Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.15 %

18.30 %

19.06 %

18.76 %

16.05 %



















Return on average tangible assets:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 576,385

$ 571,131

$ 545,507

$ 580,495

$ 400,615 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 15,798

15,984

11,119

16,058

10,903 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 592,183

$ 587,115

$ 556,626

$ 596,553

$ 411,518



















Average total assets $ 45,094,167

$ 44,410,312

$ 42,039,932

$ 44,314,922

$ 41,686,246 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,553,738)

(2,558,631)

(2,487,434)

(2,558,610)

(2,474,401) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 42,540,429

$ 41,851,681

$ 39,552,498

$ 41,756,312

$ 39,211,845



















Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.39 %

1.40 %

1.41 %

1.43 %

1.05 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)























3Q23

2Q23

3Q22 Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,894,280

$ 5,817,749

$ 5,406,485 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,551,266)

(2,556,307)

(2,486,183) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,236,132

$ 3,154,560

$ 2,813,420











Common shares outstanding 358,828,542

358,820,568

350,756,155











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 9.02

$ 8.79

$ 8.02 Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,894,280

$ 5,817,749

$ 5,406,485 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,551,266)

(2,556,307)

(2,486,183) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,343,014

$ 3,261,442

$ 2,920,302











Total assets $ 45,495,958

$ 44,777,964

$ 42,590,050 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,551,266)

(2,556,307)

(2,486,183) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 42,944,692

$ 42,221,657

$ 40,103,867











Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.78 %

7.72 %

7.28 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,894,280

$ 5,817,749

$ 5,406,485 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,551,266)

(2,556,307)

(2,486,183) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,236,132

$ 3,154,560

$ 2,813,420











Total assets $ 45,495,958

$ 44,777,964

$ 42,590,050 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,551,266)

(2,556,307)

(2,486,183) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 42,944,692

$ 42,221,657

$ 40,103,867











Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.54 %

7.47 %

7.02 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.











F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





(Unaudited)



















For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

3Q23

2023 Net loan charge-offs, excluding isolated commercial loan charge-off due to allegedfraud (annualized) / total average loans and leases





(Dollars in millions)





Net loan charge-offs $ 37,699

$ 59,596 Less: Isolated commercial loan charge-off (31,900)

(31,900) Net loan charge-offs, excluding isolated commercial loan charge-off (non-GAAP) $ 5,799

$ 27,696 Total average loans and leases $ 31,739,561

$ 31,070,965 Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.47 %

0.26 % Net loan charge-offs, excluding isolated commercial loan charge-off (annualized) / total average loans and leases (non-GAAP) 0.07 %

0.12 %

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)































For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

2023

2022 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















Pre-provision net revenue:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 326,581

$ 329,244

$ 297,125

$ 992,479

$ 784,891 Non-interest income 81,551

80,309

82,464

241,249

242,940 Less: Non-interest expense (217,998)

(211,955)

(195,057)

(649,870)

(615,257) Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP) $ 190,134

$ 197,598

$ 184,532

$ 583,858

$ 412,574 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 754,336

$ 792,559

$ 732,112

$ 780,616

$ 551,610 Adjustments:

















Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest expense) —

163

2,105

2,215

32,761 Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) —

—

—

—

4,178 Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 190,134

$ 197,761

$ 186,637

$ 586,073

$ 449,513 Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 754,336

$ 793,213

$ 740,464

$ 783,577

$ 600,997



















Efficiency ratio (FTE):

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 217,998

$ 211,955

$ 195,057

$ 649,870

$ 615,257 Less: Amortization of intangibles (5,040)

(5,044)

(3,547)

(15,203)

(10,323) Less: OREO expense (317)

(492)

(485)

(1,366)

(1,233) Less: Merger-related expense —

(163)

(2,105)

(2,215)

(32,761) Less: Branch consolidation costs —

—

—

—

(4,178) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 212,641

$ 206,256

$ 188,920

$ 631,086

$ 566,762



















Net interest income $ 326,581

$ 329,244

$ 297,125

$ 992,479

$ 784,891 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,917

3,269

2,916

9,460

8,170 Non-interest income 81,551

80,309

82,464

241,249

242,940 Less: Net securities (gains) losses 55

6

—

78

(48) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 411,104

$ 412,828

$ 382,505

$ 1,243,266

$ 1,035,953



















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 51.72 %

49.96 %

49.39 %

50.76 %

54.71 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















