GenEndeavor Awarded Second Phase of Prestigious NIH Grant

GenEndeavor is developing an air monitoring system for detecting airborne SARS-CoV-2 variants via a handheld device in under five minutes

Company stands out as the only independent non-academic organization to receive the NIH Director's Transformative Research Award since the award was established in 2009

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenEndeavor, a molecular diagnostics technology company with the mission to quickly and effectively detect genetic and infectious diseases, today announced that it has received Phase 2 of the NIH Director's Transformative Research Award focused on COVID-19 and infectious disease research. The important award will be used to accelerate GenEndeavor's development of a handheld air monitoring system for the detection and quantification of SARS-CoV-2 in real-time.

According to the CDC , in the post-pandemic era, rapid testing for airborne viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 continues to be critical in identifying and isolating infected individuals and preventing widespread viral outbreaks. Importantly, the likelihood of new airborne diseases continues to be a threat to the health and wellness of communities.

Real-Time Air Monitoring System Detection

GenEndeavor's testing chamber is designed to detect several different SARS-CoV-2 variants in under five minutes. The innovative platform uses air-sampling probes with a max velocity of ~700 cubic feet per minute and a bead-based assay system which allows simultaneous monitoring, detection, and quantification of different SARS-CoV-2 variants. Sampling can be done with a portable device vs a lab for effective and efficient application.

A real-time air monitoring system is a powerful tool in managing the risk of infection anywhere - and particularly in highly populated locations such as schools, office buildings, public transportation, concert halls and places of worship.

"Rapid, real-time air monitoring can save lives and reduce disease by detecting airborne pathogens before individuals and communities become exposed," said Dr. Ricardo Mancebo, Founder and CEO of GenEndeavor. "This has been a core mission of GenEndeavor, and we are so grateful to the NIH for awarding us this second phase of this prestigious grant so we can bring our innovative detection system to market and combat the spread of airborne diseases now and in the future."

The NIH Director's Transformative Research Award

The NIH Director's Transformative Research Award is part of the Common Fund's High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program, which was created to accelerate the pace of scientific discoveries by supporting exceptionally creative scientists with innovative ideas with grant awards. The Transformative Research Award, one of the four NIH Director's award programs, was established in 2009 to support scientists who are pursuing inherently risky innovative research projects that are transformative and have the potential to establish new paradigms and make a broad impact in biomedical, behavioral, or social sciences within the NIH mission.

Grant Title: Development of a handheld rapid air sensing system to monitor and quantify SARS-CoV-2 in aerosols in real-time ( Grant # 1 R01 DE031927-01 )

GenEndeavor is a molecular diagnostics technology company that develops technology platforms to enable early and rapid disease detection and cost-effective trait screening. GenEndeavor is on a mission to save lives and feed more people.

GenEndeavor has received several prestigious national awards, grants and acknowledgements, including awards from the National Science Foundation , National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, and NIHDirector's Transformative Research Award. GenEndeavor was a finalist in the Johnson & Johnson's Innovation QuickFire Challenge for an early ovarian cancer screening project, and received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for a rapid multi-pathogen test panel for bloodstream infections. GenEndeavor currently holds 141 patents from the US Patent and Trademark Office, European Patent Office, Canadian Patent Office, and The Patent Office, Government Of India.

