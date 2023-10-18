Victory Home Remodeling Expands with Philadelphia Office

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you top being named one of Fortune magazine's best places to work in New Jersey? Establish a satellite office in Philadelphia and celebrate the grand opening with Eagles wide receiver and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Victory Home Remodeling's New Philadelphia Office (PRNewswire)

The ribbon cutting ceremony, held on October 17, was attended by Victory founders, senior leadership, and the entire Philadelphia office staff. This expansion allows Victory to bring its 100% lifetime guarantee on roofing, siding, window, and gutter work to homeowners in southern New Jersey, Delaware, and the greater Philadelphia area.

"Our company growth is based on non-stop teamwork," said Brandon Cruz, director of sales for the new Philadelphia office. "From the moment a representative steps into the home to the time when the last nail is driven, we put the customer first, turning their house into their dream home."

Steve Moore and Brandon Cruz, longtime Victory employees, will be managing the Philadelphia office, serving as sales development director and director of sales respectively.

"Our leadership is always focused on quality. We use the best products, hire and train top installation partners, offer lifetime warranties, provide excellent customer service, and always make decisions that are in the best interests of both the customer and the company," said Steve Moore, sales development director.

About Victory Home Remodeling: Founded in 2019 by Jared Brown, Frank LaGuarina, Mike Nucci and Matt Winters, Victory is a leader in roofing, siding, window and gutter replacements. By offering 100% lifetime warranties on their work and servicing the entire state, Victory has established itself as the most trusted home remodeling company in New Jersey.

