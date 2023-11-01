Energy Overwatch, LLC Announces Strategic Purchase of SEMPCheck, LLC Bringing Forth 20 Years of Best-in-Class Risk Management and Compliance Solutions

DENVER and HOUSTON and LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Overwatch, LLC ("Energy Overwatch", or the "Company"), a rapidly-growing provider of energy industry compliance solutions, including leading-edge emissions monitoring and reporting, announced the strategic acquisition of SEMPCheck, LLC ("SEMPCheck"). Based in Houston, TX and with an office in Lafayette, LA, SEMPCheck has pioneered compliance outsourcing, bringing end-to-end industry solutions for various Federal, State, Industry Trade Association, and organizational requirements and goals across its broad base of energy sector customers. Founded more than two decades ago by Archie Thompson, SEMPCheck has established unmatched field service expertise in OGI (Optical Gas Imaging), LDAR (Leak Detection and Repair), TDLAS (Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy), and their software development team has built an impressive suite of proprietary and configurable supporting and reporting applications.

Energy Overwatch, LLC Announces Strategic Purchase of SEMPCheck, LLC

"We (SEMPCheck) are delighted to have found a partner who uniquely shares our vision, understands the 'perfect storm' of energy regulatory compliance forthcoming, appreciates the innovation that we have delivered for over 20 years to offshore and onshore alike, and has the team and synergies to deliver the growth and service quality that our customers expect," said Archie Thompson, CEO and Founder, SEMPCheck.

Together, Energy Overwatch and SEMPCheck have committed to fostering a safer, cleaner, more efficient and more responsible workplace for their valued customers and the communities and environments in which they operate.

About Energy Overwatch

Energy Overwatch is a technology and compliance company focused on delivering a comprehensive suite of operational and emissions solutions for the U.S. oil and gas industry. The Company integrates operational best practices, automated software applications, experienced and well-trained teams, and innovative technologies to provide process management and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit: www.energyoverwatch.com .

About SEMPCheck

SEMPCheck is one of the longest-standing, proven, and operationally excellent independents at pairing technical field service teams with custom software solutions for both offshore BSEE – SEMS (Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement – Safety and Environmental Management Systems), onshore EPA – NSPS (Environmental Protection Agency – New Source Performance Standards), and other energy industry compliance solutions. For more information, please visit: www.sempcheck.com .

