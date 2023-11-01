Freedom Mortgage Corporation Launches Its Annual Holiday Toy Fundraising Campaign

Join the company and its employees' Nov. 1–28, to provide holiday gifts for children across the country through Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies, and a top VA and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S., launches its Holiday Toy Fundraising campaign today. The annual giving campaign encourages Freedom Mortgage's employees, business partners, customers and the general public to join its efforts in providing holiday gifts for less-fortunate children across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Mortgage Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Make an impact today by joining Freedom Mortgage's Holiday Toy Fundraising Campaign https://one.bidpal.net/fmholiday

Money raised by Freedom Mortgage will be divided among Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to purchase toys for households in need of support this holiday season.

"During the holidays, it's especially important to look after those in need," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage president and CEO. "Our collective efforts have an enormous impact. I'm so proud that we are continuing our annual tradition, which will gift many children presents that will, hopefully, brighten their holiday."

For more than a decade, Freedom Mortgage's Holiday Toy campaign has provided thousands of toys each year—totaling nearly 63,000 toys to children across the country. In December, Freedom Mortgage employees will once again volunteer at holiday toy distribution events at Salvation Army centers, which are always in need of volunteers.

To donate now, click here or visit https://one.bidpal.net/fmholiday. Click here to watch a short video to see how easy it is to make a difference.

For more information about Freedom Cares , the philanthropic arm of Freedom Mortgage, which strives to better the communities in which we operate as well as provide assistance to Veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, visit TeamFreedomCares.org.

For more information about Freedom Mortgage, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–June, 2023), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the third year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . The company made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, for the ninth time, as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CONTACT:

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968

Ellen.Longo@FreedomMortgage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation