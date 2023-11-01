PEET'S BREWS UP HOLIDAY CHEER WITH FESTIVE 'GOOD COFFEE' SURVIVAL GUIDE, HOLIDAY MENU AND MORE

– Peet's Coffee Has Everything You Need This Holiday Season To Keep You Warm & Caffeinated –

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is around the corner, which means parties and more parties, shopping trips, and trips back home for the holidays. In the midst of festive cheer, you can't help but secretly strategize on ways to avoid your crazy uncle or conquer other challenges big and small, like the lukewarm coffee that awaits you at your in-laws' or parents' house.

Don't fret! Peet's is here to make your holidays brighter with a "Peet's Coffee Survival Guide" to help make the most of any situation where coffee is involved (think of it as the selfish gift for yourself) whether you're at home or on the go, along with the return of its holiday menu and new spin on 12 Days of Peet's.

Peet's Coffee Survival Guide

"We think of the holidays as peak Peet's," says Jessica Buttimer, VP Brand, Peet's Coffee. "Every year, we go to great lengths to make sure coffee people are never without a great cup of coffee all season long, from roasting our best of year Holiday Blend to creating instant on-the-go classics like our new Iced Peppermint Mocha Black Tie."

Peet's has a lot more to offer this holiday season including its Holiday Menu and 12 Days of Peet's, where $1 from every purchase of Peet's Holiday Blend from December 13-24 will be donated to support No Kid Hungry, a Share Our Strength program.*

Holiday Spice Latte (hot/iced): A returning favorite, our Holiday Spice Latte recalls the comfort of homestyle baking. Each cup warms with our Espresso Forte®, freshly steamed milk, and our Holiday Spice syrup, topped with a dusting of baking spice. Available hot or iced.



Peppermint Mocha (hot/iced): A holiday classic, Peet's Peppermint Mocha infuses Espresso Forte with rich, house-made chocolate sauce, and fragrant, sweet peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream.



Peppermint Mocha Black Tie (iced): A tantalizing take on a holiday classic, our Peppermint Mocha Black Tie infuses Cold Brew with aromatic peppermint and pairs it with decadent layers of house-made chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk, topped with a cascade of half and half.



Gingerbread: Sink your teeth into our pillowy-soft gingerbread, fragrant with comforting holiday spices and decorated with glazed icing.



Chicken & Waffles Sandwich: Savory chicken sausage, crispy bacon, and a sweet & spiced spread — sandwiched between two maple waffles and layered with toasted gouda to satisfy every craving.

Donation: During 12 Days of Peet's, $1 from every purchase of Peet's Holiday Blend, both in-store and online at www.peets.com, will be donated* to No Kid Hungry which is focused on ending childhood hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive. Every $1 donation provides 10 meals.



Free Drip Coffee: To wrap up 12 Days of Peet's, consumers can also look forward to the return of a free drip coffee or tea on Christmas Eve. For more information on Peet's holiday line up and full offers, visit www.peets.com

* Peet's will donate up to a maximum of $30,000 for qualifying purchases made from December 13-24, 2023

** While supplies last

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

