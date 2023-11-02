DigiKey Adds More Than 40,000 New Stocking Parts in Q3 of 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has expanded its portfolio in the third quarter of 2023 by adding more than 40,000 new stocking parts including 19,000 newly introduced products across its core business.

"DigiKey is continually expanding its inventory to offer engineers and designers the industry's largest supplier portfolio and widest product offering," said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey. "All the products we have added in the third quarter are now regularly stocking devices that have enhanced our commitment to the global engineering community who purchase industrial automation, semiconductor, sensor, power, passive and connector technologies."

Some of the key new product highlights now available through DigiKey include:

Allegro: The The ASEK724LLC-30AB-T current sensor IC is an economical and precise solution for AC or DC current sensing in industrial, automotive, commercial and communications systems. The small package is ideal for space-constrained applications while also saving costs due to reduced board area. Typical applications include motor control, load detection and management, switched-mode power supplies, and overcurrent fault protection.

MPS: The The MPM3695 - MPM3695-100 DC/DC Power Module with PMBus offers a complete power solution that achieves an output current of up to 100 A with excellent load and line regulation across a wide input voltage range. The device operates at high efficiency across a wide load range and can be paralleled to deliver up to 800 A of current.

TE Connectivity: TE's TE's RJ45 Industrial IP20 Connector Assemblies offer a robust and reliable solution for industrial Ethernet applications. This connector assembly extends the family of field-installable products that can be installed without any special tools. The industrial IP20 connector assembly complies with the IEC 60603-7-1:2011 and IEC 60603-7-3 standards, supports an industrial temperature range, and is available in both straight (180-degree) and angle (90-degree) versions.

Vishay Dale: The The HV-IBSS-USB Series Power Shunt reference design allows for easy integration and testing for BMS designs. With low TCR, USB-C connection for easy data access, high power and high accuracy at 0.2% of calibration, customers can utilize this design with confidence in battery management. The terminal emulation is suited for a wide variety of operating systems.

ACL Staticide: The : The ACL 8900 StatIQ™ Armband Monitor state-of-the-art body voltage monitoring system is for companies requiring real-time traceability for their most on-the-go employees within electrostatic-protected areas (EPA). The monitor uses an electric field mill to measure the local surface charge density on an employee's arm and body voltage is measured and recorded in real-time in the software. The device has 12 hours of runtime battery life and recharges in one hour with the included USB-C® cable.

DigiKey is an authorized distributor of electronic components for more than 2,800 industry-leading suppliers, ensuring engineers, designers, procurement professionals and builders that the products they order are authentic and come to DigiKey directly from the manufacturer.

For more information about the suppliers in DigiKey's portfolio, please visit the DigiKey website.

