Reveal Technology Has Been Awarded a $749K Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II With Air Force Research Laboratory Center for Rapid Innovation

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Technology, Inc. (Reveal) has been awarded a $749K Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II with Air Force Research Laboratory for research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E) of the Farsight platform. Reveal will work alongside the United States Air Force, to optimize Farsight to perform autonomous airfield assessments. The assessments will be performed utilizing Farsight generated 3D models overlaid with intelligent analytics.

"We are grateful to AFWERX and AFRL for their support of this award. We are looking forward to working with our project stakeholders to revolutionize airfield assessments using cutting-edge computer vision and artificial intelligence," said Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal. "Reveal understands the importance of autonomous capabilities in the next fight and looks forward to seeing its impact on joint all-domain operations."

Farsight, by Reveal, is a receive-only software solution that provides users with actionable intelligence in network-constrained environments. Farsight processes sensor-collected imagery to create 3D models in near real-time. The platform is sensor and operating system agnostic to integrate seamlessly into Department of Defense legacy, current, and future systems. Users can mesh Farsight's AI-powered analytics into models in real-time. Both modeling and analytics are processed at the edge with minimal processing power requirements, making it unlike any other commercial-off-the-shelf or government-off-the-shelf solution on the market.

Reveal Technology is a venture-backed, defense-focused technology company that has established itself as a proven leader in tactical intelligence. Reveal is committed to providing defense end-users with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, computer vision, and edge computing technologies to deliver actionable intelligence at the tactical edge.

An Air Mobility Liason Officer (AMLO) uses Farsight's Landing Zone tool to prepare an assessment for a C-130. The AMLO can easily adjust the starting, center, and ending position of the landing zone within the 3D model to avoid detected obstacles. The 3D model can be shared across the TAK server with supporting units. (PRNewswire)

