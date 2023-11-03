13abc Marketplace
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of The Fresh Factory (TSXV: FRSH), along with his team and board of directors, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX")., to open the market and celebrate the company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated platform focused on accelerating the growth of fresh, clean-label, plant-based, and better-for-you food and beverage products.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fresh-factory-opens-the-market-301977221.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

