Psych Hub Appoints New CEO

Evidence-Based Mental Health Education Provider Expands Team with Founding Executive Member of Care.com to Enhance Rapid Growth Trajectory and Scaling

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Hub , the leading provider of mental health education and connection solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Healy, a founding executive team member of Care.com, as Chief Executive Officer to lead the organization through its next growth phase. Mr. Healy succeeds Psych Hub co-founder Marjorie Morrison, who will lead the company's clinical strategy and partnership development going forward.

Scott Healy, CEO, Psych Hub (PRNewswire)

Since its founding in 2018 by Ms. Morrison and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Psych Hub has become an invaluable resource for consumers, providers, and payers, with a world-class content library that attracts nearly a million monthly YouTube views and strategic partnerships across the mental health ecosystem.

Mr. Healy's entrepreneurial leadership experience and track record of driving profitable growth align perfectly with Psych Hub's current stage and roadmap. During the past 25 years, he has served in executive roles at five early-stage, venture-backed companies. Most notably, Mr. Healy helped build Care.com, the world's largest online marketplace for care, connecting consumers to high-quality child care, senior care, and other family care services, from shortly after the company's founding through its 2014 IPO. He also led the company's international expansion and diversification into new business-to-business segments, both organically and through acquisition, and was part of the core team that took the company private through a sale to IAC in December 2019. After Care.com, Mr. Healy led multiple growth-stage business units in the healthcare provider education space at Ascend Learning.

Ms. Morrison said, "After decades of experience as a provider in the mental health space, I started Psych Hub with the vision of educating the entire ecosystem on mental health literacy and developing a connection platform to help match consumers to specialized providers. As our business has grown, it has become clear that we need a commercially focused leader to help us fulfill Psych Hub's potential, allowing me to devote my attention externally to stakeholders and fellow advocates globally. Scott's combination of strategic and operational leadership experience in adjacent businesses to Psych Hub makes him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to expand. I'm honored to collaborate with Scott and am confident Psych Hub is about to embark on our most impactful chapter to date."

"Marjorie, Patrick, and the Psych Hub team have built an amazing resource for so many who seek out mental health educational information and better navigation to the right form of care for their needs. I'm humbled to join this team and to have the opportunity to combine my experience guiding strategy and scaling growth-stage businesses with Psych Hub's vision to bring better mental health resources to the millions who need better care," said Mr. Healy.

Increasingly, people of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds are experiencing mental health challenges that require specialized care. Yet many mental health providers are trained as generalists and lack access to the latest evidence-based practices to better serve their patients. At the same time, people seeking mental health support often find the search for mental health care difficult and confusing. Psych Hub is focused on helping address both of these shortcomings in the current ecosystem.

"The need for evidence-based mental health support resources has never been greater, as people from all walks of life struggle to find adequate care that they can afford. Scott's deep understanding of how to scale organizations will expand the reach and impact of PsychHub's invaluable offerings for so many more people across the entire healthcare ecosystem. I'm excited to collaborate with him as his leadership and vision take Psych Hub to its natural next progression," said Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Congressman and co-founder of Psych Hub.

Psych Hub's lead investors include HC9 Ventures, Frist Cressey Ventures, HealthStream and Emerson Collective.

About Psych Hub

Psych Hub is on a mission to empower everyone to create a better approach to mental health for themselves and others. Co-founded by Marjorie Morrison and former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, Psych Hub is the leading provider of mental health education, connection, and engagement solutions. Psych Hub offers the only end-to-end platform that empowers the entire mental health ecosystem — the individuals seeking mental health support, the practitioners delivering it, and the organizations supporting them — with evidence-based education, resources, and connection to specialized care.

Media Contacts:

For Psych Hub

Erik Milster

emilster@seriesmpr.com

Psych Hub Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Psych Hub