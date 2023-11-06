13abc Marketplace
SANMINA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter ending December 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

•  Revenue: $2.05 billion

•  GAAP operating margin: 4.8%

•  GAAP diluted EPS: $1.04

 

•  Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.7%

•  Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.42

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

•  Revenue: $8.9 billion

•  GAAP operating margin: 5.1%

•  GAAP diluted EPS: $5.18

 

•  Non-GAAP operating margin: 5.8%

•  Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $6.26


Additional Highlights

•  Cash flow from operations: Q4 $77 million and FY'23 $235 million

•  Free cash flow: $39 million in Q4 and $45 million in FY'23

•  Share repurchases: 603,776 shares for $33 million in Q4 and 1.58 million shares for $84 million in FY'23

•  Q4 ending cash and cash equivalents: $668 million

•  Q4 non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 26.4%

(1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to closing and consolidating facilities); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We delivered strong fiscal 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 13 percent, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 80 basis points to 5.8 percent and non-GAAP earnings per share was up 34 percent year-over-year," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation. "Revenue for the fourth quarter was down 7 percent sequentially due to ongoing customer inventory adjustments primarily in the communications end-market. Despite lower revenue, we delivered consistent non-GAAP operating margin sequentially and a 40 basis point improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago."

"The team continues to demonstrate resilience in a dynamic market environment. Over the last year, we've made significant investments to support new programs, further diversify within our end-markets and expand our capabilities, positioning our business to capture future opportunities."

"Our first quarter outlook is down sequentially, driven by some customers continuing to adjust inventory levels and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. We expect headwinds for the next couple of quarters with an improvement in the back half of the year. We remain confident in our strategy and long-term financial performance," concluded Sola.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook
The following outlook is for the fiscal first quarter ending December 30, 2023. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

  • Revenue between $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.98 to $1.08
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.20 to $1.30

Safe Harbor Statement
The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the first quarter fiscal 2024 and our expectations for FY24 generally constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including from the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information
Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 and outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 833-816-1390 and international 412-317-0483. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at Q4 and FY'23 Webcast. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 877-344-7529 and international 412-317-0088, access code is 5486944.

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408-964-3610

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(GAAP)

(Unaudited)







September 30,


October 1,







2023


2022



















ASSETS
















Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents



$        667,570


$        529,857


Accounts receivable, net



1,230,771


1,138,894


Contract assets



445,757


475,721


Inventories




1,477,223


1,684,099


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


58,249


62,044



Total current assets



3,879,570


3,890,615










Property, plant and equipment, net



632,836


575,170

Deferred tax assets



177,597


209,554

Other





183,965


160,192



Total assets



$     4,873,968


$     4,835,531










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Current liabilities:








Accounts payable



$     1,612,833


$     2,041,434


Accrued liabilities



267,148


281,599


Accrued payroll and related benefits



127,406


130,892


Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

25,945


17,500



Total current liabilities



2,033,332


2,471,425










Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt




312,327


329,237


Other




209,684


215,333



Total long-term liabilities



522,011


544,570










Stockholders' equity



2,318,625


1,819,536



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$     4,873,968


$     4,835,531



















Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(GAAP)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended












September 30,


October 1,


September 30,


October 1,



2023


2022


2023


2022



















Net sales

$    2,052,019


$    2,224,865


$    8,935,048


$     7,919,622

Cost of sales

1,878,591


2,052,636


8,191,837


7,297,416


Gross profit

173,428


172,229


743,211


622,206










Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative

62,124


59,771


255,072


244,569


Research and development

7,715


6,023


26,427


21,343


Restructuring and other costs

4,323


3,085


6,054


6,815


     Total operating expenses

74,162


68,879


287,553


272,727










Operating income

99,266


103,350


455,658


349,479











Interest income

3,910


430


13,595


1,628


Interest expense

(8,257)


(7,111)


(36,290)


(22,473)


Other expense, net

(8,168)


(19,204)


(20,156)


(26,314)

Interest and other, net

(12,515)


(25,885)


(42,851)


(47,159)










Income before income taxes

86,751


77,465


412,807


302,320










Provision for income taxes

21,396


19,101


85,294


61,936










Net income before noncontrolling interest in








subsidiary earnings

65,355


58,364


327,513


240,384










Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary earnings

3,514


-


17,543


-










Net income attributable to common shareholders

$         61,841


$         58,364


$       309,970


$        240,384




















Basic income per share

$             1.08


$             1.01


$             5.36


$              3.92


Diluted income per share

$             1.04


$             0.98


$             5.18


$              3.81











Weighted-average shares used in









computing per share amounts:









  Basic

57,406


58,023


57,847


61,310


  Diluted

59,178


59,844


59,815


63,117










Sanmina Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




September 30,


July 1,


October 1,


September 30,


October 1,




2023


2023


2022


2023


2022

























GAAP Operating income


$        99,266


$      107,365


$      103,350


$        455,658


$          349,479


GAAP Operating margin


4.8 %


4.9 %


4.6 %


5.1 %


4.4 %

Adjustments:












Stock compensation expense (1)


12,942


13,317


10,563


50,402


39,608


Amortization of intangible assets


1,342


669


234


2,493


1,010


Legal and other (2)


-


4,475


-


5,170


2,033


Restructuring and others costs


4,323


296


3,085


6,054


6,815

Non-GAAP Operating income


$      117,873


$      126,122


$      117,232


$        519,777


$          398,945


Non-GAAP Operating margin


5.7 %


5.7 %


5.3 %


5.8 %


5.0 %

























GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders


$        61,841


$        76,494


$        58,364


$        309,970


$          240,384













Adjustments:












Operating income adjustments (see above)


18,607


18,757


13,882


64,119


49,466


Reversal of gain on sale of IP


-


-


-


-


7,000


Legal and other (2)


-


-


10,750


(3,630)


3,640


Adjustments for taxes (3)


3,526


(3,093)


(737)


3,771


(5,231)

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders


$        83,974


$        92,158


$        82,259


$        374,230


$          295,259

























GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:












Basic


$            1.08


$            1.32


$            1.01


$              5.36


$                3.92


Diluted


$            1.04


$            1.28


$            0.98


$              5.18


$                3.81













Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:












Basic


$            1.46


$            1.59


$            1.42


$              6.47


$                4.82


Diluted


$            1.42


$            1.55


$            1.37


$              6.26


$                4.68













Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:












Basic


57,406


57,987


58,023


57,847


61,310


Diluted


59,178


59,592


59,844


59,815


63,117

























(1)

Stock compensation expense was as follows:
























Cost of sales


$          3,978


$          4,518


$          3,610


$          16,763


$            14,065


Selling, general and administrative


8,747


8,588


6,807


32,781


25,037


Research and development


217


211


146


858


506


  Total


$        12,942


$        13,317


$        10,563


$          50,402


$            39,608













(2)

Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal and other matters.




















(3)

GAAP Provision for income taxes


$        21,396


$        17,267


$        19,101


$           85,294


$             61,936














Adjustments:












  Tax impact of operating income adjustments


2,645


1,817


879


7,736


1,926


  Discrete tax items


1,210


6,957


2,415


12,930


16,899


  Deferred tax adjustments


(7,381)


(5,681)


(2,557)


(24,437)


(13,594)














Subtotal - adjustments for taxes


(3,526)


3,093


737


(3,771)


5,231














Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes


$        17,870


$        20,360


$        19,838


$           81,523


$             67,167

























Q1 FY24 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:


Q1 FY24 EPS Range










Low


 High




















GAAP Diluted earnings per share


$            0.98


$            1.08








  Stock compensation expense


$            0.22


$            0.22








Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share


$            1.20


$            1.30



















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the first quarter of FY24, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY24 GAAP EPS.
































Sanmina Corporation


Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow


(in thousands)


(GAAP)


(Unaudited)

































Three Month Periods


Twelve Month Periods



Q4'23


Q3'23


Q2'23


Q1'23


Q4'22


FY23


FY22

















GAAP Net income before noncontrolling interest

$       65,355


$       81,737


$       85,307


$       95,114


$       58,364


$     327,513


$     240,384


Depreciation and amortization

30,521


29,898


29,282


28,536


26,686


118,237


108,783


Other, net

21,947


21,174


17,075


20,727


33,886


80,923


77,626


Net change in net working capital

(40,966)


(76,300)


(67,086)


(107,153)


(37,038)


(291,505)


(95,939)


       Cash provided by operating activities

76,857


56,509


64,578


37,224


81,898


235,168


330,854

















Purchases of long-term investments

(500)


(500)


(700)


(800)


(300)


(2,500)


(2,000)


Net purchases of property & equipment

(37,803)


(52,167)


(63,458)


(36,530)


(48,155)


(189,958)


(130,214)


        Cash used in investing activities

(38,303)


(52,667)


(64,158)


(37,330)


(48,455)


(192,458)


(132,214)

















Contingent consideration paid in connection with previous business combination

-


(8,558)


-


-


-


(8,558)


-


Net share repurchases

(30,397)


(52,072)


(13,376)


(7,836)


(23,438)


(103,681)


(328,722)


Net borrowing activities

4,070


(4,375)


(4,375)


(4,375)


27,987


(9,055)


13,923


Proceeds from collection of notes receivable

-


-


-


-


-


-


500


Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest

-


-


-


215,799


-


215,799


-


         Cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(26,327)


(65,005)


(17,751)


203,588


4,549


94,505


(314,299)

















Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,245)


(452)


220


1,975


(1,440)


498


(4,510)

















Net change in cash & cash equivalents

$       10,982


$     (61,615)


$     (17,111)


$     205,457


$       36,552


$     137,713


$    (120,169)

















Free cash flow:















   Cash provided by operating activities

$       76,857


$       56,509


$       64,578


$       37,224


$       81,898


$     235,168


$     330,854


   Net purchases of property & equipment

(37,803)


(52,167)


(63,458)


(36,530)


(48,155)


(189,958)


(130,214)


   Proceeds from sale of intellectual property

-


-


-


-


-


-


500



$       39,054


$         4,342


$         1,120


$            694


$       33,743


$       45,210


$     201,140





























Sanmina Corporation


Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)


($ in thousands)


(Unaudited)




























 Three Month Periods 




 Q4 FY23 


 Q3 FY23 


 Q2 FY23 


 Q1 FY23 


 Q4 FY22 














GAAP Operating income


$       99,266


$    107,365


$    120,601


$      128,426


$      103,350



 x 

4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


Annualized GAAP Operating income


397,064


429,460


482,404


513,704


413,400


Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,783,744


1,698,819


1,592,563


1,485,054


1,398,566


GAAP Pre-tax ROIC


22.3 %


25.3 %


30.3 %


34.6 %


29.6 %














Non-GAAP Operating income


$     117,873


$    126,122


$    134,883


$      140,899


$      117,232



 x 

4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


Annualized non-GAAP Operating income


471,492


504,488


539,532


563,596


468,928


Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,783,744


1,698,819


1,592,563


1,485,054


1,398,566


Non-GAAP Pre-tax ROIC


26.4 %


29.7 %


33.9 %


38.0 %


33.5 %














(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).



Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as  charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items.  Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates.  In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

