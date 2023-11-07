Novo Nordisk to present new cardiometabolic disease data, including results from SELECT, at the annual American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

Novo Nordisk to present new cardiometabolic disease data, including results from SELECT, at the annual American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

SELECT and STEP HFpEF phase 3 trials explore obesity and cardiovascular disease in adults

AWARE study evaluates existing treatment gaps in adults with type 2 diabetes living with overlapping conditions

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced the upcoming presentation of new data that helps reinforce the company's commitment to driving change and addressing unmet needs of people living with cardiometabolic diseases. Results will be presented at the upcoming American Heart Association's (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from November 11-13, 2023.

"Building on 100 years of research and innovation, we look forward to sharing data at AHA with the global scientific community that demonstrate our progress in the advancement of research that has the potential to better inform treatment decisions for people living with cardiometabolic diseases," said Anna Windle, PhD, senior vice president clinical development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs. "These data build upon our unique understanding and expertise in diabetes and obesity, and we are excited about what they could mean for people with cardiometabolic diseases, including those who may be at higher risk for cardiovascular events."

Late-breaking scientific abstracts will be posted online at the exact date and time the embargo lifts. Data from the SELECT trial will be presented live during a late-breaking science session at 8:30-9:15 AM EST on November 11. Data from STEP HFpEF will be presented live during a featured science session at 9:45-11:00 AM EST on November 12. Data from AWARE, which was conducted in partnership with leading health research institutions, will be presented live at 11:30 AM-12:45 PM EST on November 12.

Summary of Select Presentations:

Accepted data at the AHA Annual Scientific Sessions 2023 include:

Obesity – Investigative Program • Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients With Overweight or Obesity Who Do Not Have Diabetes (SELECT)



• Effects Of Semaglutide On Symptoms, Function And Quality Of Life In Patients With The Obesity Phenotype Of Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: The STEP HFpEF Trial



• Contemporary Prevalence, Comorbidity Burden, and Treatment of Overweight and Obesity: Insights From the Multicenter Mass General Brigham Healthcare System



Diabetes • Recruitment Strategies for a Remote Implementation Study in Diabetes Management – Insights Into Optimizing Enrollment (Poster Sa3237)



Cardiometabolic Care in Type 2 Diabetes • Prevalence of Atherosclerosis, Heart Failure, and Chronic Kidney Disease Among Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and Management With Diabetes Pharmacotherapy (AWARE) (Poster Su3010)



• Contemporary Practice Patterns and Opportunities to Improve Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) Therapy in Patients at Elevated Cardiovascular and/or Kidney Risk (Poster Su3279)





The above abstracts and presentations are representative of the data that will be presented or published by Novo Nordisk. This press release contains forward-looking statements about investigational products currently in development by Novo Nordisk. As expected, there is significant risk with drug development and no guarantee that future studies will reflect similar results as presented at AHA. For further information about the Novo Nordisk drug pipeline, visit https://www.novonordisk-us.com

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in seven states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Further information



Media: Allison Schneider (US) +1 732 513 4875 (mobile) aocd@novonordisk.com Ambre James-Brown (Global) +45 3079 9289 (direct) abmo@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.

© 2023 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US23NNG00096 November 2023

View original content:

SOURCE Novo Nordisk