ALLEN MEDIA GROUP TAPS DATAFUELX TO PROVIDE DATA-DRIVEN LINEAR PLANS THAT DELIVER AGAINST ADVANCED AUDIENCES

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) has selected datafuelX, the specialist in analytics and technology for multi-currency, cross-platform solutions, to provide data-driven linear media plans across its networks, starting with The Weather Channel. Through this partnership, datafuelX's full-service SaaS platform, M3 – which was built to allow the TV ecosystem to plan and forecast against any currency and any audience – will enable AMG to generate optimized data-driven linear media plans against advertisers' advanced audience targets. This will be done through VideoAmp, the new measurement currency AMG selected for the 2023-2024 Upfront season.

Recently, AMG announced that it is the first media company to fully transact on VideoAmp currency. Now that AMG has fully transitioned to VideoAmp, The Weather Channel's Upfront currency deals will leverage VideoAmp's expansive big data set, which allows for more stable, efficient campaigns that will deliver against the audiences' agencies and brands really care about.

With VideoAmp's measurement and datafuelX advanced inventory optimization, The Weather Channel is able to provide brand partners with best-in-class outcomes. This is a major feat because the old standard of data-driven linear campaigns being measured with panel-only data has never been able to deliver the stable, efficient, and timely results that advertisers want.

"Marketers are increasingly becoming data-driven and desire better outcomes against the audiences that matter most to them," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Our partnership with datafuelX allows us to deliver precisely that to our brand partners. We are confident that with the combination of M3 and VideoAmp, we will be able to uncover the full value of our audience for our advertisers."

"The industry is poised to take advantage of the move from panel-based measurement to nearly census-based measurement that will drive more audience outcome-based selling," said Jay Amato, CEO, datafuelX. "However, to do that well, the sell side needs a solution to forecast, optimize, and steward the deals. Our M3 platform is the only SaaS platform designed to do just that. With this partnership, AMG will be able to realize greater yield and assure buyers of the value their inventory offers."

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information visit: allenmedia.tv .

ABOUT DATAFUELX

datafuelX is a data driven SaaS platform that empowers clients in the media ecosystem to optimize their advertising strategies and maximize their yield in an increasingly competitive market. For more information, visit www.datafuelx.com

