Data Culture names Celina Wong as new CEO

The Former Head of Data at TULA Skincare Steps Up to Lead Global Data Consultancy

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Culture ( www.datacult.com ), the data and analytics consultancy founded by Gabi Steele and Leah Weiss, announced today the appointment of Celina Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Wong, who previously served as Head of Data at TULA Skincare, brings with her an impressive record of achievements including overseeing significant growth and playing a pivotal role in harnessing the power of data to drive strategic business decisions. She has been a part of several successful start-up exits including TULA's acquisition by Procter & Gamble. Her vast experience across the finance, beauty, B2B SaaS, DTC ecommerce, analytics and data sectors makes her an invaluable addition to the Data Culture team.

Co-Founder Leah Weiss remarked, "It's an exciting moment for Data Culture. Celina's unique blend of data expertise, leadership abilities, and understanding of business users needs aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that under her guidance, Data Culture will reach new heights."

Co-Founder Gabi Steele added, "We founded Data Culture with the aim of redefining how businesses approach data. With Celina at the helm, we are looking forward to a new chapter filled with innovation, growth, and continued excellence."

Wong shared her enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "I am excited and honored to join Data Culture. It's an incredible opportunity to lead such a talented, down-to-earth team of data professionals, and to contribute to scaling the organization that Gabi and Leah have built. I've seen the impact that establishing a meaningful data strategy and foundation for sustainable and scalable growth can have. I'm excited to continue that work by helping our clients to unlock their data and develop new insights. Speed to data-driven insights is essential for any businesses looking to be the leader in their industry and Data Culture is on the forefront of enabling that transformation."

Founded by Gabi Steele and Leah Weiss, Data Culture is a top-tier data consultancy and data visualization firm, committed to helping businesses unlock their potential through data-driven insights. They pride themselves on bridging the gap between data and decision-making, ensuring their clients remain at the forefront of their respective industries and are empowered to own the solutions Data Culture's team implements. For more information, visit www.datacult.com.

