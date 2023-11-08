Engaging new prospects within the first 60 minutes can boost sales conversion by 50% during the holiday season: Vymo study

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the sales engagement platform of choice for financial institutions, has released a comprehensive study uncovering the critical importance of timely lead engagement in driving conversion rates. As the holiday season approaches, businesses in the financial industry gear up to meet the surge in consumer demand. In this competitive landscape, converting new prospects into sales becomes crucial for driving growth and success.

The comprehensive study, which combines surveys and product-usage data, provides valuable insights for businesses seeking to optimize their sales strategies. One key insight stands out: the critical importance of early engagement. The analysis found that leads engaged within 60 minutes have a conversion rate exceeding 50%, highlighting the power of prompt and timely interaction. On the other hand, waiting beyond 8 hours for the first engagement resulted in a conversion rate below 3%, underscoring the negative impact of delays on conversion rates.

"Timely engagement plays a crucial role in converting leads into customers. It is important to strike the right balance when initiating the purchasing process," says Saurabh Kunj, Vice President - Product, Vymo. "If you approach your leads too early, you run the risk of losing their trust. However, if you wait too long, they may lose interest or be swayed by competitors. Timely follow-ups ensure that leads are engaged at the right moment, keeping their interest alive and increasing the chances of successful conversion," he adds.

Furthermore, the study highlighted a significant variance in performance among sales representatives. Top performers demonstrated an impressive average of 3 meetings per day, while bottom performers had only 0.5 meetings. This stark difference in behavior directly correlates with their respective performance levels, emphasizing the need to bridge the performance gap through training and support.

Vymo Recommends Strategies for Insurance Business Leaders

To empower insurance business leaders in maximizing the potential of the holiday season and optimize lead conversion, Vymo proposes the following strategies:

Establish a robust lead engagement process prioritizing swift response times and timely follow-ups. Minimizing delays between lead generation and engagement is paramount in sustaining customer interest and enhancing conversion rates. Adopt a systematic approach to nurturing leads, ensuring every interaction adds value and brings prospects closer to conversion. Enable regular follow-ups and personalized interactions to significantly elevate conversion rates. Use satisfied clients as references and advocates. Proactively seek references from converted clients, tapping into the latent potential of word-of-mouth marketing to drive growth. Address the performance gap among sales representatives. Identify best practices from top performers and establish coaching programs to elevate the sales team's overall performance.

By embracing these strategies, businesses in the financial industry can capitalize on the opportunities of the holiday season and unlock incremental growth.

For more information about the finding, please reach out to hello@getvymo.com

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.vymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

