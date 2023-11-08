NumbersUSA Awards Florida State Representative Kiyan Michael for her Outstanding Achievement in Expanding E-Verify in Florida

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NumbersUSA, the nation's largest single-issue advocacy group, honored Florida State Representative Kiyan Michael (16th District) with its 2023 Torchbearer Award for her tireless efforts to see mandatory statewide E-Verify (S.B. 1718) passed into law this year. This strong legislation expands the use of E-Verify to private employers with 25 or more employees in Florida.

"Washington's failure to stop illegal immigration affects us all. It affects our economy, public safety and our families across the state. Doing nothing is not an option," said Representative Michael.

NumbersUSA CEO James Massa said of Michael's achievement: "Michael being able to drive this important legislation as a freshman representative speaks volumes of her passion and persuasion. This would not have occurred without her efforts."

Massa presented the award at the year-end wrap-up meeting of the Duval County Chapter of the Citizens for Defending Freedom (CDF) in Jacksonville, FL, on October 30, 2023. CDF is a nationally expanding organization with chapters so far active in Florida, Texas, and Georgia. CDF seeks to effect change on a wide range of civic issues from the grassroots to national. Visiting CDF leadership also in attendance included National Chief Operations Officer Steve Blackwelder, Nassau County Executive Director Jack Knocke, and Florida State Director Sarah Calamunci.

This is NumbersUSA's first annual Torchbearer Award, which will be given to those recognized by NumbersUSA for remarkable leadership on the state level in establishing sensible immigration solutions. Florida law has required public employers, contractors, and subcontractors to use E-Verify since 2021. Due to Representative Michael's efforts, this new law passed on May 10 and is effective July 1 of this year.

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, and protects the most vulnerable. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is needed and possible. As America's largest single-issue advocacy group, focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA has 8 million grassroots supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform - chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan, NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while protecting the environment and quality of life.

Media Contact:

Emeline McClellan

emeline@keybridge.biz

Left to right: Marie Macie, Research & Analysis Division Leader, Maleana Gay, Election Integrity Division Leader, Rep. Kiyan Michael-FL-16, Kathleen Murray, Executive Director, and Jim Crunden, Faith Division Leader (PRNewswire)

Left to right: Andrew Good, NumbersUSA Director of State Government Relations, State Rep. Kiyan Michael–FL-16, James Massa, CEO of NumbersUSA, and Christy Mullens-Shaw, NumbersUSA Specialist to the CEO (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NumbersUSA.com