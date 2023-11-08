Reticulate Micro Announces Additions to Management Team

PALM BAY, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("Reticulate Micro", "Reticulate" or the "Company"), whose mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility, announced the addition of two new executives and one engineering leader to its management team: Chief Operating Officer (COO) David Horton, with over three decades of executive, product and technology leadership; Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Eddy Martinez, a proven leader in bringing new products to market; and Principal Architect Brian Hawkins, who has over 15 years of software and product development.

Joshua Cryer, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased to welcome David, Eddy, and Brian to the Reticulate Micro executive and management teams. We believe these three individuals bolster areas of our organization that are mission-critical to our success. With the addition of these three consummate professionals, we continue to round out a winning team that will pursue and drive the tremendous pipeline of growth Reticulate has available and execute on delivering results."

About David Horton

David Horton has three decades of experience in executive, product strategy and technology leadership roles. David thrives at driving growth for both established and fast-growth tech firms in the aerospace, defense and satellite industries. Most recently, David led product solutions marketing strategy for ALL.SPACE, a leading UK-based Satellite terminal innovator. Before ALL.SPACE, he served as VP of sales and business development for mmTron, a leading provider of innovative millimeter-wave linear power-efficient broadband products. He also co-founded and served as CEO for NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM). This mobile broadband antenna firm was named the 2021 Innovative Company of the Year by the Technology Association of Georgia. David is a proud United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves veteran.

About Eddy Martinez

Eddy Martinez has 30 years of experience promoting and realizing the business benefits of technology. He has a strong entrepreneurial streak and leadership experience in bringing new products to market. Eddy provided management consulting, business development, investment advisory, and technology solutions to his clients while serving as the Managing Partner of Digital Era Partners. He has been responsible for due diligence, project management, and annual capital expenditures for multiple high value projects over the years. As a leader with strong influence, communications, and relationship skills, he was tasked with leading large teams through major change initiatives. In doing so, Eddy built a strong network of customers, partners, and suppliers that he now engages at the speed of trust.

About Brian Hawkins

Brian Hawkins is a dedicated, results-driven professional passionate about technology and innovation, with 15 years of software and product development focusing on wearable tech and mobile app development. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Missouri State University. He has worked for both startups and established companies, contributing to and leading the creation of innovative wearable and digital solutions for defense and the public sector. Brian thrives on challenges, continuously expanding his knowledge and embracing innovative ideas to make a meaningful impact in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

About Reticulate Micro, Inc.

Reticulate Micro, Inc. seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on our proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering superior video clarity and low latency to support decision-making. Our unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our limited operating history, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to manage rapid growth, the potential loss of our senior officers and directors who we rely upon, our potential inability to maintain, train and build an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, our need for additional financing to accomplish our business strategy, the reception of our technology by the market, our ability to compete effectively in a very competitive environment, our ability to build brand awareness and brand loyalty, potential supply limitations, our potential inability to protect our intellectual property, the possibility that our products become obsolete, risks associated with our use of certain artificial intelligence and machine learning models, and failures, or perceived failures, to comply with privacy, data protection, and information security requirements in the variety of jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

