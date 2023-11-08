Smoothie King Achieves Highest Sales Period in Company History

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Also Reports 13 Percent Increase in Same-Store Sales Year-Over-Year, 60 Store Openings Year-to-Date, Expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth and Boston

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, today provided its Q3 brand update, posting record sales during period 7, marking the company's highest sales period in its 50-year history. The surge was driven largely by record-breaking digital sales and new product innovation. Additionally, the brand reported a 13 percent increase in same-store sales year over year at completion of the quarter, 60 openings year-to-date and expansion within its home market of Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as signing its first agreements in Boston.

To drive record-breaking sales and store traffic, Smoothie King remains focused on purpose-driven menu innovation, including the buildout of its Smoothie Bowl menu. The brand has sold more than 4.5 million Smoothie Bowls since introducing the product in April and most recently launched two indulgent Smoothie Bowls, featuring new toppings like chocolate hazelnut drizzle and cocoa nibs. Smoothie King also rolled out its fall lineup of seasonal Pumpkin Smoothies in August to wide acclaim.

"It's rewarding to see how strongly Smoothie Bowls have resonated across our system. The build out of the product line reflects our ability to adapt to ever-evolving guest preferences," said Wan Kim, chief executive officer at Smoothie King. "We are proud of achieving record-breaking sales and can attribute a lot of the success to menu innovation and the great work of our franchise owners and team members. Both have propelled our growth and allowed us to make a positive impact on the lives of even more people, helping them achieve their health and wellness goals."

Smoothie King continues to accelerate the growth of its pipeline, signing 68 franchise development agreements in Q3 to bring stores to new and existing markets. The brand continues to seek experienced operators interested in growing their portfolio and has put incentives in place to honor active-duty U.S. military or veterans and first responders. Both single and multi-unit opportunities are available in several markets across the country.

Smoothie King has repeatedly been recognized as a top franchise opportunity, most recently recognized in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. This year, the brand was also ranked number 17 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise brands, included in QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals and annual QSR 50 Contenders list, and selected for Franchise Times' "Top 400 Franchises" list.

