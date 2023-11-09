Bravo Consulting wins Value Extend Partner of the Year for the Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2023

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco Partner Summit 2023 - Bravo Consulting, a leading technology services provider, has been named Value Extend Partner of the Year for Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2023. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help our customers succeed.

Partner Summit 2023 Award Winner (PRNewswire)

"The theme at Partner Summit 2023 is 'Greater Together' and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world," said Rhonda Henley, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "I am pleased to recognize Bravo Consulting as the winner of the Value Extend Partner of the Year 2023, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in the Americas."

Commenting on the win, Jared Beck, President at Bravo said: "Over the past 12 months, Bravo has continued our commitment to empower our customers and partners to realize the highest level of success and value from our security-focused architectures. It's a privilege to be recognized two years in a row with the awards for the Americas including the Transformation Partner of the Year in 2022. These accolades reaffirm our commitment to ensure the highest level of satisfaction by defining and executing value-based business outcomes for our customers moving forward."

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Bravo Consulting

Bravo is a "Services Only" partner that provides security-led solutions for professional and managed services to organizations, which enables a non-competitive solution for our 50+ resellers to reach the highest level of success. Born from within services organizations, we saw what we didn't like about how the customer experiences were for those services - and decided to think different.

Our goal is to provide a higher quality of service to our customers than what they are used to. The results show with our very high rate of success transforming happy customers and partners, where we are able to help extend the value of their investments in technology and achieve often unexpected high levels of business outcome.

When we finish an engagement, there should be nothing left to say but "Bravo!"

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Media Contact:



Shannon Smith

media@bravoconsulting.net

Bravo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bravo Consulting