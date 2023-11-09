IFF and BASF Collaborate on the Virtual Pharma Assistant Platform ZoomLab™

Collaboration brings acclaimed IFF products to BASF's digital, predictive formulation platform



NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF and BASF today announced a collaboration between the Pharma Solutions divisions of both companies, to onboard IFF's leading product brands in pharmaceutical excipients into BASF's Virtual Pharma Assistant platform – ZoomLab™. The platform is a science-based digital tool designed to rapidly and accurately predict the best excipients needed for the development of new pharmaceutical formulations to help overcome formulation challenges.

The collaboration between IFF and BASF aligns with the companies' shared values on customer-centricity and the goal to bring a seamless digital experience to more formulators worldwide. Powered by BASF's proprietary algorithm, ZoomLab™ enables customers to predict advanced formulations based on the properties of their active ingredients and target dosage profiles. It also allows them to make customizations, offering a range of ingredients to choose from – including IFF's renowned high-quality excipients. Customers will receive data-driven guidance in choosing the optimal formulation to suit their needs in minutes, saving them valuable time, resources, and costs in the early phases of formulation development while minimizing ingredient waste.

"At IFF, we apply a customer-centric approach to problem-solving throughout the drug development process," said Angela Strzelecki, president, Pharma Solutions, IFF. "We are committed to being the partner our customers can count on, and now – thanks to our exciting partnership with BASF on ZoomLab™ – we are helping even more customers innovate and overcome their formulation challenges. The addition of our renowned ingredients into this platform enhances the ability of ZoomLab™ to predict the best formulations and accelerates the launch of more innovative products across the global pharmaceutical market which will benefit manufacturers and patients around the world."

In the first phase of the collaboration, IFF's leading binder technology - Avicel® microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) and super disintegrant Ac-Di-Sol® croscarmellose sodium will be available to users in ZoomLab™'s Excipient Database and throughout the various ZoomLab™ modules. Formulators and ZoomLab™ users will benefit through this broadened access to excipients to help solve their formulation challenges.

"Our partnership with IFF aligns well with our commitment to provide exceptional value to our customers through our digital Virtual Pharma Assistants. Including IFF products within ZoomLab™ underlines our ambition to continuously develop ZoomLab™ into the leading industry platform giving users access to a broad range of excipients and makes it even easier to create formulations quickly," said Jeffrey DeAlmeida, senior vice president, BASF Pharma Solutions and Nutrition & Health, Americas. "We will continue to deepen our collaboration on ZoomLab™ in the future including more content and features for users."

ZoomLab™ is a science-based digital tool that allows formulators to predict their next drug's starting formulations and solve other formulation challenges. ZoomLab™ is available online. Learn more about ZoomLab™ on Virtual Pharma Assistants (basf.com).

