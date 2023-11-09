Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2023. Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2023, was $2.9 million or $3.19 per common share. This compares to $1.0 million or $1.15 per common share for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 184%. The increase in net earnings for the third quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to increases in non-interest income of $2.1 million and net interest income of $947,000, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $1.0 million over the same period of 2022. The increase in non-interest income was due to the recording of a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 million from the merger with Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal"). $259,000 of the increase in non-interest expense was attributable to expenses related to the Elberton Federal merger. The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1.2 million, interest income on investments of $546,000, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $560,000, offset by increases in interest expense on deposits and interest expense on borrowings of $1.3 million.

Unaudited net income, YTD as of September 30, 2023, was $5.1 million, or $5.52 per common share. This compares to $2.9 million or $3.18 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 78% in year-to-date net earnings as compared to the same period in 2022. YTD earnings for 2023 also includes expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal of $556,000 and the recorded bargain purchase gain of $2.1 million.

Total assets as of September 30, 2023, were $579.9 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 8%. Total loans were $331.8 million and total deposits were $504.9 million as of September 30, 2023. This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, total loans increased 12.2% and total deposits increased 2.0% versus December 31, 2022. The Increase in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to the merger with Elberton. Elberton loans of $19.5 million and deposits of $16.1 million are included in the increase. Book value per share at September 30, 2023 was $37.81 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022. The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, the bargain purchase gain noted above as well as a year-to-date increase in Other Comprehensive Income, which includes an increase in the fair value of derivatives offset by an increase in the Bank's unrealized loss in the investment portfolio, .

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted, "We were pleased with the third quarter results for 2023. These results, even after excluding the bargain purchase gain and related merger expenses, compare favorably to last year's third quarter results. We continue to successfully navigate a challenging interest rate environment and are seeing good loan production and sound credit quality.

During third quarter, we expanded into the Northeast Georgia market with the merger and opening of our Elberton financial center. Effective July 31, 2023, Oconee Financial Corporation completed its acquisition of Elberton Federal and its related common stock offering, in a conversion merger transaction. Stevens said "we welcome the addition of Elberton Federal, its team of experienced bankers, and our newest shareholders and customers in Elbert County. We aim to provide them the same high level of service and care our current customers and shareholders enjoy".

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County. In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in January 1999 to serve as the holding company of Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, www.oconeestatebank.com for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















9/30/2023

12/31/2022







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 52,077,900

$ 51,430,016



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 155,731,434

159,640,457



Other investment 1,458,674

285,500



Mortgage loans held for sale 2,879,547

140,409

















Loans, net of unearned income 336,308,650

300,130,642



Allowance for loan loss (4,477,382)

(4,549,357)





Loans, net 331,831,268

295,581,285

















Premises and equipment 8,781,786

8,000,576



Other assets 27,127,018

21,669,411





Total Assets $ 579,887,626

$ 536,747,654













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 504,868,729

$ 494,869,684



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 22,250,000

--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,336,355

9,818,393



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,905,768

2,976,386





Total Liabilities 540,360,851

507,664,463















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 2,094,776

1,795,900



Restricted Stock (72,695)

(43,528)



Additional Paid in Capital 7,043,013

4,176,342



Stock Subscription --

--



Retained earnings 43,007,068

36,764,762



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives (12,545,387)

(13,610,285)





Total Stockholder's Equity 39,526,775

29,083,191



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 579,887,626

$ 536,747,654



















Book Value Per Share $ 37.81

$ 32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















9/30/2023

9/30/2022







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 4,733,783

$ 3,534,167



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 189,440

188,176





Treasuries & Agencies 1,087,633

553,324





Corporate 104,790

94,766



Federal funds sold & other 744,849

184,664



Total Interest Income 6,860,496

4,555,096















Interest Expense:









Deposits 1,289,891

178,823



Other 407,967

160,356



Total Interest Expense 1,697,858

339,179



















Net interest income 5,162,637

4,215,916















Provision for loan losses 75,998

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 5,086,639

4,215,916















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 161,756

163,274



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets --

0



Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal 2,058,797

--



Securities gains (losses), net 2,237

749



Mortgage banking income 329,546

246,892



SBA loan related income 200,259

169,851



Commissions on investment sales 42,660

38,849



Other 350,720

412,861



Total noninterest income 3,145,975

1,032,476















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,850,574

2,304,341



Occupancy 367,261

283,741



Other operating 1,750,251

1,334,835



Total noninterest expense 4,968,086

3,922,917



















Income before provision for income taxes 3,264,528

1,325,475















Provision for income taxes 331,629

293,244



















Net Income $ 2,932,899

$ 1,032,230



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 1,045,512

896,074





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 920,582

896,823





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.19

$ 1.15

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















9/30/2023

9/30/2022







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 13,042,308

$ 10,157,749



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 568,664

576,141





Treasuries & Agencies 3,137,208

1,178,880





Corporate 294,322

284,505



Federal funds sold & other 1,424,397

311,793



Total Interest Income 18,466,899

12,509,068















Interest Expense:









Deposits 2,644,659

507,950



Other 878,002

472,330



Total Interest Expense 3,522,660

980,280



















Net interest income 14,944,239

11,528,788















Provision for loan losses 102,141

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 14,842,098

11,528,788















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 483,374

486,663



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets 3,900

218,227



Bargain Purchase Gain - Elberton Federal 2,058,797

--



Securities gains (losses), net 2,237

749



Mortgage banking income 702,065

863,766



SBA loan related income 712,006

985,214



Commissions on investment sales 103,452

100,484



Other 1,115,537

1,225,014



Total noninterest income 5,181,368

3,880,117















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 8,027,456

6,867,311



Occupancy 986,627

891,742



Other operating 4,898,714

3,952,804



Total noninterest expense 13,912,797

11,711,857



















Income before provision for income taxes 6,110,669

3,697,048















Provision for income taxes 1,031,341

844,965



















Net Income $ 5,079,328

$ 2,852,083



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 1,045,512

896,074





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 920,582

896,823





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 5.52

$ 3.18

