Reveal HealthTech Partners with CancerX and the CancerX Accelerator Program to Drive Cancer Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal HealthTech, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a new partnership with CancerX, a public-private partnership to accelerate cancer innovation. Through this partnership, Reveal HealthTech will join the CancerX community and serve as a Champion within the CancerX Accelerator.

Reveal HealthTech is excited to lend its expertise, services, and mentorship to all members of the CancerX Accelerator, including health systems & healthcare startups. Through this work, Reveal will drive innovation in cancer research and treatment to support CancerX's mission to accelerate the development and delivery of new, effective cancer interventions.

"We are excited to partner with CancerX to help accelerate cancer innovation. Cancer is a devastating disease that affects millions of people around the world. By working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families," said Dr. Salim Afshar, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Reveal HealthTech. "Being part of the CancerX Moonshot community gives Reveal HealthTech the ability to address the challenges that both patients and families face as well as those experienced by dedicated healthcare providers. While the intimacy of the doctor-patient relationship is unparalleled, the notion that we can now change lives on a massive scale by leveraging technology for patients, doctors, nurses, and health systems is incredible."

CancerX was announced in February 2023 as part of The White House's reignited national Cancer Moonshot initiative. This represents a public-private partnership, co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) , alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).

"Reveal HealthTech was founded to help solve some of the most challenging problems in healthcare by bringing together clinical perspective and engineering excellence. And there is no bigger problem in healthcare than cancer. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to working with the CancerX community to reduce cancer-related deaths and elevate the quality of cancer care." said Sanchit Mullick, CEO of Reveal HealthTech.

In addition, Reveal is pleased to announce its role as a Champion member of the CancerX Accelerator program. The CancerX Accelerator program aims to promote and fortify digital innovations in oncology by providing promising startups with an opportunity to directly work with leading cancer organizations, including providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. These startups will receive mentorship, training, and direct connections with these enterprise partners to build, test, and implement their cancer innovations at scale.

In its role as a Champion member, Reveal will offer benefits directly to selected startups, ranging from pilot opportunities, professional services, and access to end-users & advisors.

"As a CancerX partner, we are excited to collaborate with other leaders in the oncology and digital health spaces," added Andrew Bravo, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Reveal HealthTech. "The CancerX Accelerator offers an opportunity to harness the full power of innovation to achieve the goals of the Cancer Moonshot & democratize access to life-changing treatments."

Additional Champions of the CancerX Accelerator program include Debiopharm Innovation Fund, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oncology Ventures.

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Reveal HealthTech to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

About Reveal HealthTech: Reveal HealthTech is a specialized technology services firm that partners with healthcare organizations to tackle their biggest challenges. Our mission is to unleash the full potential of healthcare technology for our clients by prioritizing trust, agility, and expertise. We aspire to delight our customers by bringing together clinical perspective and engineering excellence to create meaningful healthcare products and platforms.

