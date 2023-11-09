Tidal Cyber Announces $5 million in Seed Funding led by Squadra Ventures to bring threat-informed defense to security operators

RESTON, Va. and BALTIMORE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber , the threat-informed defense company, announced today the company raised $5 million, led by Squadra Ventures with participation from existing investors, in seed funding to accelerate the growth of its platform that enables security operations teams to proactively focus on critical threats, and take action to improve their cybersecurity posture.

L to R: Tidal Cyber CEO Rick Gordon, CTO Richard Struse and CINO Frank Duff at Squadra’s offices in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Stephen Babcock) (PRNewswire)

Tidal Cyber is led by industry veterans from MITRE that helped drive commercial adoption of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, including CEO Rick Gordon, CTO Richard Struse, and CINO Frank Duff. Dedicated to expanding threat-informed defense, the team built the Tidal platform to help organizations easily and efficiently implement the cybersecurity best practices at the heart of ATT&CK at scale.

The Tidal Cyber platform provides Security Operations Center (SOC) teams with a trusted, independent set of tools and recommendations that customizes an organization's defenses, and enables security teams to automate identification, triage, and remediation, reducing overall time spent by analysts.

"As threats multiply and companies add more tools, SOCs have become overwhelmed trying to understand which adversary TTPs (tactics, techniques and procedures) matter and how to best defend against them," said Rick Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Tidal Cyber. "Harnessing a comprehensive set of TTPs, defensive capabilities, and our team's deep knowledge of MITRE ATT&CK, our threat-informed defense platform allows security operators to focus their activities on the threats that are relevant to their organization, and take action at the speed of the adversary. With a framework to implement threat-informed defense more easily and efficiently, cybersecurity teams will gain more control over their time, and save money."

Tidal Cyber provides an easy-to-use framework to embed MITRE ATT&CK, a knowledge base of specific adversarial tactics and techniques powered by real-world observations. The platform provides capabilities that allow teams to:

Identify relevant threats: A threat profile builder that identifies and prioritizes the threats that are relevant to an organization.

Take action: A prioritized to-do list with daily, defensive actions to enable a timely response to threats.

Optimize your stack: A map of defensive capabilities in a company's cyber stack that helps ensure companies are using the best configurations to defend against threats.

Assess your posture: A proprietary confidence score that gauges an organization's cyber posture, and streamlines communication about the cyber program.

"The Tidal Cyber team helped build the foundation of threat-informed defense at MITRE. Now, these world-class operators are providing organizations with the tools and techniques they need to operationalize MITRE ATT&CK, and efficiently secure their organizations against adversaries." said Guy Filippelli, Managing Partner at Squadra Ventures. "With a track record of developing industry-leading standards, the team has the right combination of vision and drive to propel a new wave of security operations."

Tidal's Enterprise Edition has been adopted by enterprises across the financial services, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure sectors. The platform allows security analysts to identify the threats most relevant to their organizations and align those threats with the right defensive tools, driving hardened cyber posture.

Tidal's Community Edition is a free-to-use platform that enables organizations to assess, organize and optimize their cyber defenses based on a deep understanding of the threats and adversaries that are most relevant to them.

Press contact: Danielle Ostrovsky, ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

About Tidal Cyber

Founded in January 2022 by a team of threat intelligence veterans with experience at MITRE, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a wide range of innovative security providers, Tidal Cyber enables businesses to implement a threat-informed defense more easily and efficiently. Tidal helps its customers map the security requirements and capabilities of their unique environment against the industry's most complete knowledge base of adversary TTPs, including the MITRE ATT&CK® knowledge base, additional open-source threat intelligence sources, and a Tidal-curated registry of security products mapped to specific adversary TTPs. Learn more at https://tidalcyber.com.

About Squadra Ventures

Squadra Ventures is a venture capital firm led by founder-operators that invests in early stage cyber and national security companies. Grounded in the belief that success is a combination of people, product, and planning, the Squadra team provides transformational support to startup leaders in the complex dual-use technology ecosystem. By applying a growth-stage mindset at the seed stage and a commitment to building alongside entrepreneurs, Squadra empowers extraordinary teams to win and leave a lasting positive impact on the world. Learn more at https://www.squadra.vc/.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tidal Cyber