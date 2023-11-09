VISIT NEWPORT BEACH LAUNCHES '50 DAYS OF FESTIVE FUN' - ONE OF THE NATION'S LONGEST RUNNING HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

Now until January 5, Newport Beach will transform into a magical winter wonderland full of holiday happenings, dazzling light displays, festive dining and more!

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to unwrap a holiday season like no other as Visit Newport Beach launches one of the nation's longest-running destination wide holiday celebrations , '50 Days of Festive Fun.' Launching online today and officially for fifty days, running from November 17, 2023 – January 5, 2024, Newport Beach will transform into a magical winter wonderland that's not to be missed. The charming seaside destination invites families, couples, and holiday enthusiasts of all ages to experience a coastal Christmas like never before. With dazzling light displays, a flurry of holiday happenings, resorts decorated to the nines, delightful winter dining and shopping galore, Newport Beach has created a magical atmosphere for both locals and visitors alike. The iconic Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is at the forefront of the campaign, setting sail on its 115th year in star-studded style with none other than beloved Hallmark Channel stars Andrew Walker and Nikki Deloach leading the way as Grand Marshals on opening night. It's time to immerse yourself in the most festive coastal destination in America!

Prepare to be wowed at the grand tree-lighting extravaganza at Fashion Island on Friday, November 17, where live entertainment, music and a visit from Santa Claus will officially kick-off the holiday campaign in style. Dive into a daily calendar packed with captivating activities including the 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, Ring of Lights Home Decorating Competition, Night of 1,000 Lights at Sherman Library & Gardens, a festive Christmas boutique at Roger's Gardens, and ice skating at the Newport Dunes' Fire & Ice Festival, among other delights! And the fun doesn't stop there – Visit Newport Beach has partnered with local attractions, restaurants and hotels to create exclusive holiday-themed packages and special offers that will entice you to extend your stay and make the most of your visit. While in the destination, guests can listen to Visit Newport Beach's curated holiday playlist, Jingle Jams, to be fully immersed in the joyful spirit of the holiday season.

Step into an enchanting holiday paradise as Newport Beach undergoes a stunning transformation, adorning key locations with captivating holiday decorations. Experience the charm of the first-ever Newport Beach holiday trail, thoughtfully mapped out for you to explore, which can be viewed here. Digital efforts will encompass a captivating omni-channel approach spanning advertising, PR, digital and social media, as we eagerly count down the '50 Days of Festive Fun.' A custom-built campaign landing page will act as Newport Beach's holiday headquarters including a curated gift guide and itineraries for food lovers, fashionistas, trendsetters, families and couples. And don't forget, the holiday season doesn't conclude until January 5, 2024; so you'll have ample time to bask in the festive spirit!

"Newport Beach is an incredible year-round destination, but when the holiday season rolls around, it truly transforms into the most joyful time of the year for creating cherished memories with your loved ones," says Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. "The entire town turns into a winter wonderland, and you immediately feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark movie, with every corner, street and business decked out in twinkling holiday lights, decorations, and jaw-dropping displays. '50 Days of Festive Fun' is our way of sharing the city's enchanting transformation, inviting visitors to savor over-the-top holiday delights and, of course, catch the show-stopping 115th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade!"

And if that's not enough, get ready to sleigh your holiday fashion game with Newport Beach the Label's latest additions! As part of the '50 Days of Festive Fun' campaign, Visit Newport Beach is unwrapping a new 'Home for the Holidays' merchandise collection, available for the holiday season. The collection with feature stylish tees, versatile caps, and a spacious beach tote designed for women, men, and kids looking for the merriest and coziest attire for the season. Visit Newport Beach will also be releasing and putting their own unique spin on the "ugly" Christmas sweater and the limited-edition piece will feature a festive, hand-drawn illustration of iconic Newport Beach holiday locations, including the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

