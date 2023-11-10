TAILG Debuts New TLG Brand and Product Lineup at EICMA, Boosting Global Expansion

MILAN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 7 to 12, TAILG showcased its new brand TLG globally at the premier two-wheeled vehicle exhibition EICMA 2023, while simultaneously inking a deal to launch its first flagship store in Europe. Geng Xiewei, Counselor of the Economic and Commercial office of the Chinese Consulate,attended the press conference and delivered a speech.

During the launch event, several new products, including the GTS, CTS and TL6, were unveiled, generating considerable interest among professional attendees. The first batch of these offerings will be available for hands-on experiences at TLG's first flagship store in Switzerland .

Sun Muchai, Global Head of TLG and Senior Vice President of TAILG, explained that TLG leverages TAILG's two-decade expertise in the electric two and three-wheeler sector to cater to urban commuting needs with electric bikes and scooters. Embodying the ethos of Try · Love · Go, the brand is dedicated to shaping a personalized, intelligent urban travel lifestyle. In addition to providing users with smart short-distance travel solutions, TLG aspires to deliver a technologically sophisticated, resilient, and enduring brand and product experience while placing significant emphasis on community culture and engagement.

TL6: High-speed Pure Electric Motorcycle

The TL6 is equipped with a 6kW mid-mounted motor, capable of reaching top speeds of up to 100km/h. Thanks to an automotive-grade rotary position sensor ATS, the model exhibits superior agility in handling. It also features race-grade brake configurations, including four-piston, large-diameter radial calipers typically found on traditional fuel motorcycles. This enhances the motorbike's braking performance, ensuring a safer and more reliable riding experience.

CTS: New Energy Pedal Motorcycle

The CTS stands out with its minimalist design and sleek styling. The model's silver-colored body and unique star-ring headlight are complemented by a 5000w motor and a 72V 34Ah dual-bank lithium battery. Topping out at 90km/h, the CTS can cover a distance of up to 100km on a single charge. Additionally, it supports cruise control, allowing riders to ease their grip and reduce fatigue during medium to long-distance rides. Catering to thrill-seekers or leisurely riders, the travel solution offers a premium ride experience.

GTS:Luxury Recreational Scooter

Targeting the high-end market, the GTS features a diamond-cut body complemented by carbon fiber textures. The model comes equipped with a 25kW mid-mounted 3-in-1 permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), capable of accelerating to 50km/h in just 2.1 seconds and achieving a top speed of 150km/h. Additionally, the scooter delivers a more convenient user experience with its ability to be recharged via an electric vehicle charging station.

TLG offers a diverse product lineup, ranging from luxurious recreational scooters to high-speed, all-electric straddle motorbikes. In addition to the three models, the debut lineup also includes the TY3 and TY3 PRO.

Developed by a dedicated team, TLG products cater to discerning riders in Europe and North America . The team focuses on material selection, manufacturing processes, and product series to meet expectations for smart, user-friendly mobility solutions. TLG is committed to innovation and continuous improvement in product design and features.

About TAILG

Founded in 2004 in Shenzhen, China , TAILG is a global technology group company which integrates the research and development, production, sales, sharing, and charging & swapping of electric vehicles, and other whole industry chain services. Relying on the high-standard R&D center, TAILG owns more than 1,000 national patents and operates nine production bases in China and has an annual production capacity of over 12 million vehicles. It also has more than 30,000 terminal experience stores and exports to more than 90 countries and regions worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.tailg.com/

