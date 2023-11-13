Arcadis Serves as Program Manager for Lead Service Line Replacement Program in New London, CT

The City of New London takes preemptive action to update water lines and ensure access to lead-free drinking water for all residents

NEW LONDON, Conn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, in collaboration with the City of New London, is proud to announce the groundbreaking for the Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Program. The replacement program, valued at $33 million, is a multi-year project and represents a significant milestone in the City's ongoing commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water for all residents.

Currently, the City of New London delivers safe drinking water for over 60,000 customers. Approximately 3,300 service lines in New London may be made of lead. Removal of the lead service lines is not only essential for enhancing water quality, but also ensures safe drinking water for all city residents. The City has embarked on a proactive mission to develop and execute a comprehensive full LSLR program with support from Arcadis to mitigate lead exposure.

As part of the scope of work, Arcadis is providing planning, design, and construction management services to New London to help identify and eliminate lead service lines throughout the city. Including both pre- and post-construction activities, Arcadis is responsible for developing the LSLR program and overseeing the replacements at each location. Additionally, Arcadis will support with funding assistance and community outreach to keep residents informed of the project's progress through regular updates, community meetings, door-to-door information packets and social information channels.

The LSLR program will begin with a comprehensive assessment and inventory of lead service lines in the city. The strategic replacement program will be developed to prioritize high-risk areas. To support compliance with all health and safety standards, quality assurance and water testing will take place throughout the program. Lead service lines will be removed and replaced with modern, safer materials, and residents will receive continuous communication throughout the program.

Jennifer Kelly Lachmayr, Senior Vice President for Arcadis, said: "The City of New London is taking a bold approach by assuming responsibility for removing the lead service lines for both public and private stakeholders. Their dedication and commitment to lead-free water for all its residents led them to secure a 75 percent subsidy from the state on costs for phase one. Arcadis is extremely proud to be part of this impactful endeavor that will limit exposure and risk and ensure safe, clean and equitable access to drinking water for the New London community."

Joseph Lanzafame, Director of Public Utilities for New London, said: "We're delighted to partner with Arcadis on such a pioneering project that directly benefits the New London community. We're the first utility to develop and execute a proactive lead service line replacement in the state of Connecticut, and the Arcadis team has been with us every step of the way for planning and implementing the program. Our residents, regardless of socioeconomic status, deserve access to safe drinking water, and replacing the water service lines underscores our commitment to providing a safe source of water."

