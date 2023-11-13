Forbes, Statista recognize SM as world's best employer

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments) was recognized for the fourth time, in the Forbes' World's Best Employers 2023 list in partnership with market research firm Statista.

"Looking after the overall wellness of our employees is imperative as they are the lifeblood of our organization. Anchored on our founder's values, we continue to nurture a positive company culture, providing purposeful work and equal growth opportunities for our people," said SM President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio.

The recognition follows the many life principles of SM founder Henry Sy Sr. as his companies continued his legacy of providing employment opportunities to Filipinos.

Philippines' Best Employers

The award comes on the back of the Philippines' Best Employers list by the Philippine Daily Inquirer in partnership with Statista, which recognized five companies from the SM Group.

SM Prime Holdings Inc., SM Development Corporation (SMDC), SM Supermalls, SM Retail Inc. and SM Markets, are among the top employers in the country.

The distinctions both locally and abroad coincide with SM's 65th-year anniversary. Key leaders from the awarded business units share insights on the company's work culture and how employees are vital to the company's growth and success.

"Being recognized as one of the Philippines' Best Employers is an honor that reflects our commitment to our most valuable resource—our people. By fostering a workplace rooted in fairness and integrity in SM Prime, we continuously create a positive, transparent, and creative environment," SM Prime President Jeffrey C Lim said.

"Our employees in SM Supermalls are the driving force behind our business and being recognized as one of the Philippines' Best Employers celebrates their unwavering dedication. We set a standard of excellence that defines our journey forward by fostering a workplace culture that champions collaboration, service and innovation," SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan said.

"At SMDC, our people are the core of our success. This recognition is a tribute to our outstanding team, and SMDC will continue to foster a thriving environment for our employees, where their talents and aspirations are not just valued but celebrated," SMDC President Jose Mari H. Banzon said.

True to its tagline, 'Happy to serve,' SM Supermarket President Jojo R. Tagbo shares how this also extends in attending to the needs of their employees.

"This award as the Philippines' Best Employer is an affirmation that a content and motivated team is the key to providing a shopping experience that's second to none," Mr. Tagbo said.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

