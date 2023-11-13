SunExpress to Buy up to 90 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Fuel Robust Growth - Agreement includes 45 737-8 and 737-10 models with opportunity for up to 45 more jets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, announced today the airline has again selected the 737 MAX to continue its robust growth. With a commitment to purchase up to 90 fuel-efficient single-aisle Boeing jets, announced at the Dubai Airshow, Türkiye's leading leisure carrier will more than double its fleet into the next decade. The agreement includes 28 737-8 and 17 737-10 models, with the opportunity for up to 45 additional 737 MAX airplanes.

"Building on the resounding success of our strategy in the post-pandemic period, SunExpress is now poised for next-level growth to meet market demand and achieve a greater international footprint," said Max Kownatzki, SunExpress CEO. "Over the next decade, we will more than double our fleet, reaching a 150-aircraft fleet by 2033. Also, the addition of the 737-10, the newest 737 MAX plane with up to 230 seats, to our fleet will allow us to strengthen our capacity further. SunExpress is well-positioned for the future and will expand its network with a more fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable aircraft fleet, while continuing to fulfill its role as Türkiye's tourism ambassador."

This new commitment from SunExpress will build on the airline's previous order for 42 737-8s, nine of which have been delivered.

"SunExpress's continued commitment to the 737 MAX reflects its confidence in the airplane's capability to meet demand from travelers to popular destinations across Türkiye and beyond," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX is a proven airplane on the SunExpress network, delivering unmatched fuel efficiency and reliability."

The 737 MAX offers carriers flexibility for short- and medium-haul air travel, an ideal airplane family for leisure operators such as SunExpress. The 737-8 seats 162 to 200 passengers depending on configuration and offers a range of up to 6,480 km (3,500 nautical miles), while the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX model, offers a range of up to 5,740 km (3,100 nautical miles). The 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

SunExpress, which specializes in offering direct connections between Europe, Türkiye and popular holiday destinations, continues to expand its Boeing 737 fleet to support its significant growth. In 2022, the airline's passenger count reached nearly 11 million across 175 routes to 30 countries.

About SunExpress

Established in 1989 as a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, SunExpress acts as a tourism ambassador between Türkiye and Europe with its 30 years of experience and leisure airline expertise. SunExpress flies to more than 175 routes to 30 countries and carries more than 10 million passengers every year. With its headquarters in Antalya and Frankfurt and bases in Izmir and Ankara, SunExpress has more than 3500 employees and a fleet of 66 aircraft. SunExpress named the 'Best Leisure Airline in Europe' in the latest global survey by Skytrax. You may find detailed information about SunExpress at www.SunExpress.com.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

