Barchart for Excel Now Features Real-Time Equity Options Data and Analytics

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and trading technology to active traders and investors, announces that its Barchart for Excel service now includes real-time equity options data and analytics. Barchart for Excel brings native market data and analysis from Barchart into Microsoft Excel. The platform features extensive options analysis, including Greeks, volatility data, options screening, historical options data, options lists like Unusual Options Activity and the ability to apply Excel functionality to these features.

Barchart for Excel has been widely recognized for its ability to provide extensive sets of price, technical, and fundamental market data across multiple asset classes, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, and crypto. With the addition of real-time equity options data, Barchart continues to cater to the growing needs of its user base.

"As equity options volumes have surged in recent years, our decision to incorporate real-time options into Barchart for Excel underscores our dedication to offering our users the most comprehensive and flexible platform for market analysis," says Brendan Hebert, Product Manager at Barchart. "Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced analyst, Barchart for Excel equips you with tools to help make well-informed and efficient decisions across a variety of asset classes."

With Barchart for Excel users gain access to a wide range of features and data sets, including:

Real-Time Stock Quotes: Real-time streaming updates, including live trades, bid/ask, and volume changes.

Real-Time Equity Options: Real-time Greek calculations, including Delta, Gamma, Theta, Vega, and Rho.

Historical Market Data: Extensive and instant access to daily, minute and tick historical data.

Fundamental Data: Extensive fundamental data, including financial ratios, corporate actions, company profiles, balance sheets, income statements, and cash flows across public companies.

Options Analysis: Analyze IV Rank and Percentile, Most Active Options, Highest Implied Volatility, Implied Volatility Curves, Skew by Delta and much more.

Technical Study Data: Extensive technical data fields, including Moving Averages, Stochastics, Standard Deviations, Bollinger Bands, and more.

Sync your Watchlists and Portfolios: Instantly access your saved Watchlists and Portfolios from Barchart.com.

Charting: Build your own charts using Excel's native chart functionality and Barchart's data, as well as integrate and overlay your own data sets.

Apply Barchart Functions: Insert functions into Excel using Barchart created arguments. Effortlessly pull in quotes and historical data in addition to underlying study data using pre-built functions.

Build Financial Models: Combine price and fundamental data such as current share prices, P/E ratios, EPS, dividends and EBITDA, to create your own financial forecasts.

Custom Worksheets and Reports: Create your own custom worksheets in Excel with unique formats, styling and data tables.

To learn more and for a live demo of real-time equity options in Barchart for Excel, please register for our upcoming webinar: The Ins and Outs of Analyzing Options in Barchart for Excel .

To get started with Barchart for Excel, please register for a free trial or contact our support team if you are a current user.

*Microsoft, Excel and Excel logos are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

