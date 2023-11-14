Daqo New Energy Announces Appointment of First Female Director

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced the appointment of Ms. Xiaoyu Xu as a director of the Company, effective November 13, 2023.

Ms. Xiaoyu Xu joined the Company in May 2023 as Investor Relations Director and Board Secretary. She previously worked at J.P. Morgan in the Corporate and Investment Bank department. Ms. Xu holds an MBA degree with a concentration in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Ms. Xiaoyu Xu is the daughter of Mr. Xiang Xu, Chairman and CEO of Daqo New Energy.

Mr. Xiang Xu, Chairman and CEO of Daqo New Energy commented, "We are pleased to welcome Ms. Xiaoyu Xu to our Board as our first female board member. We are confident that Xiaoyu, with her global perspective, creativity, and deep commitment to our mission, will significantly contribute to the Company's future growth."

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 205,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

