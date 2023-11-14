Greenidge Generation Reports Third Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenue was $20.9 million

Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $12.1 million , and Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $6.6 million

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $13.2 million

Break-even Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

235 bitcoins were produced from self-mining

Operated active mining capacity of approximately 4.6 EH/s from 42,300 miners as of September 30, 2023

Cash of $10.7 million as of September 30, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a non-GAAP measure. See the table attached to this press release for a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures and "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for more details.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023.

"Our results for the third quarter of 2023 reflect our shift to a stable revenue mix among hosting, self-mining, and energy," said Dave Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenidge. "During the third quarter of 2023, we have continued to take steps to significantly reduce our debt and SG&A costs so as to better position the Company for future growth."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenidge's revenue for the third quarter was $20.9 million, down 5% compared to the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $12.1 million as compared to none in the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $6.6 million, down 64% versus the prior year as Greenidge transitioned its capacity towards datacenter hosting during the first half of 2023. Power and capacity revenue was $2.1 million, down 41% compared to the prior year.

As of September 30, 2023, Greenidge datacenter operations consisted of approximately 42,300 miners with approximately 4.6 EH/s of combined capacity for both datacenter hosting and cryptocurrency mining, of which 32,100 miners, or 3.4 EH/s, is associated with datacenter hosting and 10,200 miners, or 1.2 EH/s, is associated with Greenidge's cryptocurrency mining.

Net loss from continuing operations was $13.2 million for the third quarter as compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Greenidge broke even on Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter compared to the prior year third quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.7 million.

As of September 30, 2023, Greenidge had cash of $10.7 million and debt balance of $94.0 million, which was reduced from $157.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Greenidge's financial results, Greenidge has disclosed in this press release a certain non-GAAP operating performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations is defined as (loss) income from continuing operations before taxes plus interest and depreciation and amortization, which is then adjusted for stock-based compensation, other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to business expansion costs, impairments of long-lived assets, remeasurement of environmental liabilities, restructuring, debt extinguishment and costs to restructure debt. This non-GAAP financial measure is a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to, the Company's results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure presented by the Company may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP information provides a useful measure to investors regarding the Company's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to U.S. GAAP results is included herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Amounts denoted in thousands



Three Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 REVENUE:







Datacenter hosting

$ 12,136

$ — Cryptocurrency mining

6,602

18,272 Power and capacity

2,141

3,613 Total revenue

20,879

21,885 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:







Cost of revenue - hosting services (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization)

9,432

— Cost of revenue - self mining (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

4,458

14,675 Cost of revenue - power and capacity (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization)

1,465

3,760 Selling, general and administrative

6,662

7,789 Depreciation and amortization

3,383

13,511 Impairment of long-lived assets

4,000

— Remeasurement of environmental liability

1,600

— Loss on sale of assets

—

759 Total operating costs and expenses

31,000

40,494 Loss from operations

(10,121)

(18,609) Other income (expense), net:







Interest expense, net

(3,040)

(5,430) Other income, net

—

126 Total other expense, net

(3,040)

(5,304) Net loss from continuing operations

(13,161)

(23,913) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,078)

736 Net loss

$ (14,239)

$ (23,177)









Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from Continuing Operations: Net loss from continuing operations

$ (13,161)

$ (23,913) Interest expense, net

3,040

5,430 Depreciation and amortization

3,383

13,511 EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations

$ (6,738)

$ (4,972) Stock-based compensation

482

361 Loss on sale of assets

—

759 Impairment of long-lived assets

4,000

— Remeasurement of environmental liability, after tax

1,600

— Restructuring costs

669

— Expansion costs

—

183 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations

$ 13

$ (3,669)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Amounts denoted in thousands

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 10,687

$ 15,217 Digital assets —

348 Accounts Receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 at

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 275

2,696 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,017

6,266 Emissions and carbon offset credits 1,597

1,260 Income tax receivable 857

798 Current assets held for sale 507

6,473 Total current assets 21,940

33,058 LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Property and equipment, net 47,777

130,417 Other long-term assets 800

292 Long-term assets held for sale 19,295

— Total assets 89,812

163,767 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable 13,664

9,608 Accrued emissions expense 7,924

6,052 Accrued expenses 8,016

11,327 Short-term environmental liability 1,700

600 Long-term debt, current portion 2,365

67,161 Current liabilities held for sale 1,732

3,974 Total current liabilities 35,401

98,722 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing fees 87,085

84,585 Environmental liabilities 27,733

27,400 Other long-term liabilities 4,820

107 Total liabilities 155,039

210,814 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Total stockholders' equity (65,227)

(47,047) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 89,812

$ 163,767

