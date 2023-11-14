Greenphire and Florence Healthcare Announce Technology Partnership

Integration of Greenphire's eClinical GPS and Florence's SiteLink® platform to automate and simplify payment workflows across multiple invoiceable categories

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in patient convenience and financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, and Florence Healthcare, the leading site enablement platform used by 18,000 connected research sites in 55 countries, today announced a technology partnership that integrates two of the most popular software solutions in the industry.

Greenphire, the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials (PRNewswire)

With speed, efficiency and transparency serving as critical focus areas for every successful sponsor-site relationship, this partnership will improve study collaboration success globally.

"By integrating our site payment technology with Florence, sites will have fewer activities to manage and will be paid more promptly. Sponsors and CROs will benefit from greater visibility into site activity and less end-of-study financial reconciliation," said Jim Murphy, CEO, Greenphire. "It's a win-win for all clinical research stakeholders."

On average, site staff utilize at least six technology platforms on any given clinical trial; according to the Society for Clinical Research Sites 2023 Site Landscape Survey, 41 percent of sites said that integrated and consistent technology in clinical research is a top need from sponsors and CROs. A key benefit of the Greenphire-Florence Healthcare partnership is reducing site time and effort on manual, administrative work such as data review and tabulation as well as the need to log into multiple software programs.

"Sites want trusted solutions which are interoperable," said Ryan Jones, co-founder and CEO, Florence Healthcare. "With our site-centric mentality, it is our goal to work alongside companies such as Greenphire who embrace the same mission of improving the site experience and providing transparency for sponsors while at the same time dramatically improving efficiency."

Together Greenphire and Florence Healthcare have validated their technology partnership with numerous industry sponsors and sites. The integration will be available on studies leveraging both platforms; if you are interested in learning more, please request a demo today.

About Greenphire

Greenphire's suite of best-in-class technology solutions enables clients to prioritize the patient journey, so treatments and cures can be delivered to those who need them faster. Committed to modernizing and integrating each step in the participant journey and the overall clinical trial lifecycle, Greenphire has established an unmatched suite of patient convenience solutions, including a mobile-enabled technology platform which offers a personalized and empowering end-to-end participant experience from trial identification through participation. ClinCard® and ConneX® remove financial and logistical barriers, simplifying the delivery of global patient convenience initiatives and improving recruitment and retention. Greenphire's EnvisiX™ and eClinicalGPS® transform the budgeting and site payment process, resulting in expedited study start up and improved site sustainability. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

About Florence Healthcare

Florence Healthcare is the leading provider of the Site Enablement Platform, committed to accelerating cures by better connecting sponsors, CROs, and research sites. With over 18,000 connected research sites on its platform in 55 countries, the company streamlines the clinical trial process, enabling seamless collaboration and efficient management of clinical research workflows. Learn more at https://www.florencehc.com.

