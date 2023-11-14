Intlvac Ships Indium Solder Bump Deposition Systems for Quantum Computing

HALTON HILLS, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry with clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries has begun shipping its Indium Bump Deposition Systems to customers in Europe.

Intlvac's Indium Bump Deposition Systems find applications in the quantum computing market. Additional commercial applications of the Indium Solder Bump Deposition System include; Indium bump bonding for fabrication of focal plane arrays, ohmic contacts for III-V and II-VI materials, precision optical coatings by ion beam and magnetron sputtering, optical filters, gratings, anti-reflective and anti-scratch coatings for IR optics, semiconductors, dielectric materials and superconductors. The Intlvac Indium Solder Bump Deposition System is optimized for high throughput production with low maintenance and quick turnaround on parts. From pushing the "go" button to pulling out a finished wafer takes less than 90 minutes making it ideal for high volume markets.

"Intlvac invested heavily in research and development over the last few years and are starting to see the returns on that investment. We continue to see massive growth for our reactive sputtering optical coatings, diamond like carbon (DLC) and our chip delayering systems for the defence industry," explained Dino Deligiannis the President of Intlvac Thin Films. "For the quantum computing market we have systems commercially available and we ship our Indium Bump Deposition Systems to Europe this month. In addition to the investment in research and development we added people and capacity to build more of our systems," added Mr. Deligiannis.

Intlvac Thin Film will be attending SEMICON Europe November 14th to 17th, 2023. To arrange a meeting or for product information please contact sales@intlvac.com

About Intlvac Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification. The company has been a driving force in the thin film deposition and materials science industry for the past thirty years. Intlvac Thin Film has customers in the aerospace, defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, hydrogen fuel cells, optics and photonics industries. The corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States. The company also operates two business units; Intlvac Hydrogen and Intlvac Space Simulation.

