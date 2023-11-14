Proov appoints New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer

The leading at-home fertility diagnostics company names Michael Park as CMO and Ellie Powers as CPO, and expands distribution at major retailer

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proov, the creator of a suite of at-home fertility-related hormone tests, announces the appointments of two new C-suite level executives: Michael Park as Chief Marketing Officer, succeeding Ellen Schell, and Ellie Powers as Chief Product Officer, a newly created role. Schell, who also co-founded the company, will step down from her active role and remain a member of the brand's board of directors.

Michael Park, CMO, is seasoned marketer with diverse leadership experience at both iconic brands and startups. Most recently, Park was the VP Marketing and Growth at NOVOS, a longevity solutions company. Previously, he served as head of marketing at science-based health and wellness companies Feelmore Labs and F-Factor, and started his marketing career at JNJ Consumer on BAND-AID Brand. "I'm looking forward to building on the momentum that Amy and Ellen started in creating an ecosystem that our consumers feel trust in for the latest science, accurate solutions, and authentic community," said Park.

Ellie Powers, CPO, has almost 20 years of experience building and scaling products at both startups and big companies. Powers was Senior Director of Product at Slack as it went through a public listing and an acquisition by Salesforce. She spent almost a decade at Google leading product teams on the Chrome Browser, Android Operating System, and Google Play Store as Android became the world's largest mobile platform. Powers started her career in product at Microsoft. "I'm excited to begin working to take our customer's product experience to the next level," said Powers. "My goal is to transform women's health by empowering them with new technology and deep insights into their own health."

"I'm elated to bring on this incredible talent in Michael and Ellie to really elevate Proov during our next stage of growth," said Beckley. "Ellen was pivotal to creating the Proov brand, so I'm glad she will remain on the board and offer her strategic advice. It's an exciting time at Proov as we expand our presence in the fertility market as well as expand into new markets in 2024."

Proov currently sells on its website proovtest.com and can also be found at Target, H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Amazon, and Quest Health. The brand recently expanded wholesale to over 6,500 Walgreens across the US.

About Proov

Proov is a diagnostics company offering medical grade at-home tests and a support platform that is clinically proven to help those looking to conceive do so faster, and more cost-effectively. Proov goes beyond typical fertility tracking (which focuses on finding the fertile window) to help uncover key issues that can make conceiving more difficult.

Proov founder, Dr. Amy Beckley, PhD, created the core Proov technology (Proov Confirm PdG tests) after her own battle with infertility. Proov now boasts over 10 products and continues to innovate to bring additional solutions to child bearing people and their partners.

For more information, please visit proovtest.com

