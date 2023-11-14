Resecurity Takes the Stage at Black Hat MEA 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a leading name in cybersecurity, is excited to announce its participation as a Bronze Sponsor at Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2023, one of the world's most prestigious cybersecurity events. The event is scheduled at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), Saudi Arabia, from November 14 to 16, 2023.

Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA) is a globally recognized cybersecurity conference and exhibition that draws over 40,000 infosec professionals, 300+ exhibitors, and 300+ renowned speakers from more than 120 countries. With a theme of "INFOSEC ON THE EDGE," this event promises to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and experts to discuss the latest cybersecurity trends, challenges, and innovations.

Resecurity, a trusted name in the cybersecurity industry, is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to address the ever-evolving threat landscape. The company's participation at Black Hat MEA 2023 is an opportunity to showcase its innovative products and services to safeguard critical infrastructure and businesses against cyber threats.

Resecurity's presence at the event signifies its commitment to promoting cybersecurity excellence and sharing expertise with attendees. During the conference, Resecurity will demonstrate its cybersecurity solutions and engage with professionals, attendees, and potential partners to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration in information security.

The event will feature over 300 exhibitors and 300+ speakers, including some of the most influential figures in the global information security community. Among the notable speakers scheduled to appear at Black Hat MEA 2023 are:

Camille Vasquez, Partner, Brown Rudnick

Cynthia Kaiser , Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, Federal...

Daniel Maloney, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Verizon

Keith Enright, Vice President & Chief Privacy Officer, Google

Latha Maripuri , Chief Information Security Officer, Uber

Vitaly Gudanets, Chief Information Security Officer, Netflix

These esteemed speakers, along with hundreds of ethical hackers and Infosec experts, will share their insights and experiences in the cybersecurity domain. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from the best and stay ahead of cybercriminal networks seeking to disrupt critical infrastructure.

At Black Hat MEA 2023, Resecurity will demonstrate its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the continuous pursuit of excellence in information security as it exhibits its Identity Protection product. The company's participation in this globally renowned event underscores its dedication to addressing the cybersecurity challenges organisations worldwide face.

In addition to the wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities, attendees can explore the latest cybersecurity products and services offered by the 300+ exhibitors. Resecurity invites all visitors to its booth to experience firsthand the state-of-the-art solutions designed to protect against cyber threats.

"We are thrilled to be part of Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2023, one of the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious events. Our participation as a Bronze Sponsor reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of cybersecurity," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Resecurity encourages attendees to pre-register for the event, ensuring they don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn from global cybersecurity leaders and interact with the Resecurity team.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

For more information about Resecurity's participation at Black Hat MEA 2023, please visit the event website at https://blackhatmea.com/.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore(AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

