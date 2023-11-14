U.S. Climate Assessment Highlights Need for Urgent and Collaborative Action

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, mitigation and adaptation efforts are underway to combat the effects of climate change, but additional actions are needed to both plan for the changing climate, and reach economy-wide net-zero by 2050, according to the fifth U.S. National Climate Assessment (NCA), released today by the federal government. Three experts from EPRI—Dr. John Bistline, Dr. Delavane Diaz, and Laura Fischer—served as co-authors for different chapters of the report.

NCA5 includes 32 chapters on physical science, sectoral and regional impacts, and mitigation and adaptation. The findings come less than one month before the United States and nearly 200 other nations gather in Dubai for the global climate conference COP28 and assess how the world is doing towards achieving the Paris Agreement's climate goals.

According to the report, considerable progress has been made to reduce emissions. For example, since 2007, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have fallen, and energy and emissions intensity have decreased — all while population and GDP have grown. Meantime, recent growth in renewable capabilities have been accompanied by rapidly falling costs of zero- and low-carbon energy technologies, which can support even deeper emissions reductions.

"As the report has found, achieving net-zero targets by mid-century rests on existing and emerging low-carbon technologies," said Bistline, who helped co-author the chapter on mitigation. "Optionality is not optional, as the energy system of tomorrow will need greater flexibility if the U.S. is to reach its net-zero goals affordably, reliably, and equitably," he said.

However, the report noted society is experiencing increased risks from extreme weather and climate change, which are often unequally distributed, exacerbating underlying inequities. The assessment documented the extensive economic toll of climate change, including infrastructure damage, agricultural losses, medical expenses, as well as intangibles like health, well-being, ecosystems, and biodiversity. "Equitable adaptation and risk management approaches like insurance can help individuals and institutions prepare for these impacts and build resilience to a changing climate," said Diaz, who helped co-author the chapter on economics.

"The report also highlights the importance of proactive efforts to ensure a more resilient power system to adapt to the changing weather and climate," said Fischer, who helped co-author the chapter on adaptation. "That's why EPRI launched Climate READi (REsilience and ADaptation initiative) last year, convening global thought leaders and industry stakeholders to develop a common framework. This will require unprecedented collaboration, working together to adapt to climate and weather impacts now and in the future."

The electric power sector can play a crucial role in achieving the emissions goals announced by corporations and governments while advancing a climate resilient energy system, both in the U.S. and around the world. EPRI has issued numerous recent reports related to decarbonization and climate resilience, including:

