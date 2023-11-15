Bulletproof is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Bulletproof was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

Bulletproof is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

"We help our customers defend against cyber criminals which allows them to spend more time growing their business. To do this you need Technology, Process and People," said Wade Dauphinee, senior vice president, managed security services, Bulletproof. "With the estimated 4-million-person shortage in cyber security hiring, training, and growing cyber talent has become very difficult. Microsoft Security Copilot allows us to use Security Copilot as a force-multiplier for our people which drives speed and value for our customers."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of IT, security, and compliance expertise. Bulletproof works with various industries including top gaming organizations, tribal organizations, lotteries, government & state agencies, and leverages its extensive industry experience to mitigate risk and improve client processes, systems, and business infrastructure. Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions, Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

